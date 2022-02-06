Denise Announces Exit From K-pop Girl Group 'Secret Number'; Gives Special Gift To Fans

Secret Number, the South Korean K-pop girl group formed by Vine Entertainment, made its debut in 2020. The group's members include Léa, Dita, Jinny, Minji, Soodam, Zuu and Denise. The six-member girl group within a span of a few years managed to win the hearts of the audiences and they enjoy a massive fan following around the world. Recently, a piece of heartbreaking news came from the Secret Number, as Denise announced her departure from the group.

In September 2021, it was declared that Denise would have some time off from her promotional events due to her differences with the label. While the reason for the differences was never out in public, Denise herself shared fresh insight about her exit, from the group as well as the label, through a message shared on her own Instagram account.

Denise announces her exit from the K-pop girl group Secret Number

On February 5, Denise took to her Instagram handle to post a disheartening update for her fans. In her post, she put out her announcement in Korean as well as English, reporting her exit from the group. She stated that her agreement with Vine Entertainment had finished on February 1, 2022. She likewise apologized to Lockeys, the Secret Number fans who thought she will get back to the group.

She starts by writing" Hello, this is Denise. I regret to inform you that as of February 1, 2022, my contract with Vine Entertainment has concluded. To those who have been waiting for answers during this time and are taken aback by this news, I would like to first sincerely apologize. " She ends her articulation with the hope that Lockeys will likewise keep on supporting her even though she is no longer a part of the group.

Here take a look at her post-

Denise shares a gift for the fans post her exit

As a parting gift for all the fans of the group who loved and supported her during the journey, Denise posted a cover of the song, You Were Beautiful by Day6 on her YouTube channel. Here take a look-

Image: Instagram@secretnumbers_denise