Dev Sharma And Smriti Kashyap Starrer 'Aa Bhi Ja O Piya' First Poster Out; Take A Look

Aa Bhi Ja O Piya is an upcoming romantic drama film starring actor Dev Sharma, who made his debut in the movie Yaariyaan. The movie is set to arrive in theatres next month, on April 16, 2021, and the makers have now released its first poster. Read along to find out more about the movie, and what the actors and director Rajesh Harivansh Mishra have to say about it.

Aa Bhi Ja O Piya first poster out now

Directed by Rajesh Harivansh Mishra, Aa Bhi Ja O Piya is all set to arrive in theatres in the next month and marks the debut film of actor Smriti Kashyap. She will be seen leading the movie opposite Dev Sharma, who was first seen in the movie Yaariyaan in 2014 followed by films Heropanti and Muzzafarnagar. The filmmaker and actors recently got into a media interaction and spoke about the movie and their experience of working on it.

Director Rajesh Harivansh Mishra shared what made him take up this script and said, “When producer Umesh Rana along with his writing team narrated me the script, I was thrilled by the simplicity of the story and narrative. I feel the important touching point was that the lead protagonist chooses to live and work in his village despite receiving an education in the city and working there for some time. He gives it all up and becomes an entrepreneur at his home, close to his roots”.

Further on, actor Dev Sharma spoke about his character and the film, he mentioned, “Aa Bhi Ja O Piya is a very special film for me and it’s closer to my heart. The character I play here is nothing like me, Dev Sharma or like any of the characters I have done in the past. I play Kaushal in the film, who is an educated boy but still prefers to stay in the village. He is a man of few words and a pure heart. The film is a sweet simple musical drama for the family audiences with a range of emotions”.

While talking about the movie, debutante Smriti Kashyap share, “When I first heard the narration of the film by director Rajesh Mishra, I realised it was very special. We shot in the remote and virgin locations of Jharkhand. There were places where even vehicles could not reach, so a vanity van was out of question. The whole crew had to walk uphill and down the valley with tents for changing and to protect equipment in case of rains. The film shows Jharkhand like never before”.

Aa Bhi Ja O Piya is produced under their banner Johar Entertainment of Binay Mehta, Umesh Rana, Shambhu Mahto and Anand Mathur. It is filmed in the local areas of Jharkhand by Sanjay Khanzode and is penned by S. K. Sachin. The movie’s music is composed by Ashutosh Singh and songs are sung by Sonu Nigam, Palak Muchhal, Rahul Pandey, Deepali Sahay, Keka Ghoshal and Megha Sriram Dalton.

