Dhinchak Pooja's 'tuneless' 'Hoga Na Corona' Song Receives Flak From Netizens; See Memes

Popular YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja on Thursday released a brand new song 'Hoga Na Corona' amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, social media responded with mixed reviews and comments for the song.

One user wrote, "I think mankind has finally found a way to destroy the virus." Another user commented: "What's more deadly... Her song Or coronavirus.. ?? Well I am ready to die with the virus.. Than listening her song.." [sic]

Titled 'Hoga Na Corona', the lyrics are:

Corona Corona

Kaam Ye Karo Na

Dua ye Karna

Ye Kisi ko ye na Hona

Hoga Na Corona

Haath tu dhona

Jaldi se Sona

Time Na Khona

Tension tum lo na

Babu ho ya Sona

Baad mein na Rona

Mazaak Mein Na Lona

Netizens React

If only Coronavirus could see this, it would kill itself. — Aditya Sonakia (@adityasonakia) March 19, 2020

New virus is out guys. Please wash you eyes after watching this. — Mandar (@aplam_chaplam) March 19, 2020

Coronavirus se to bach jaoge,

Dhinchak Virus se kese bachoge? — Halkat Manus ❁ (@HalkatManus) March 19, 2020

Wait, what's that red color on my shoulders? Ohhh.. wait..

THAT'S BLOOD DRIPPING OFF MY EARS!!! 😱 — Moiz Hawalchi (@moizhawalchi) March 19, 2020

WHO should provide new dashboard for people affected with her new song. The relief is, atleats its not contagious. — Brajesh Sharma (@brjshshrma) March 19, 2020

Hilarious Memes

Coronavirus vaccine is ready to go..... pic.twitter.com/ElTj2hwfXa — How Dare You Isolated Monk ? (@IsolatedMonk) March 19, 2020

The singer is known for her pop songs as well as for the constant trolling that she receives. However, the singer doesn’t seem too concerned with all the hate she gets, but instead continues to do what she does best.

She was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2017.

