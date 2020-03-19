The Debate
The Debate
Dhinchak Pooja's 'tuneless' 'Hoga Na Corona' Song Receives Flak From Netizens; See Memes

Music

Popular YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja on Thursday released a brand new song 'Hoga Na Corona' amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Netizens drop funny memes.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dhinchak Pooja

Popular YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja on Thursday released a brand new song 'Hoga Na Corona' amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, social media responded with mixed reviews and comments for the song. 

One user wrote, "I think mankind has finally found a way to destroy the virus." Another user commented: "What's more deadly... Her song Or coronavirus.. ?? Well I am ready to die with the virus.. Than listening her song.." [sic]

Titled 'Hoga Na Corona', the lyrics are:

Corona Corona
Kaam Ye Karo Na
Dua ye Karna
Ye Kisi ko ye na Hona

Hoga Na Corona
Haath tu dhona
Jaldi se Sona
Time Na Khona

Tension tum lo na
Babu ho ya Sona
Baad mein na Rona
Mazaak Mein Na Lona

Netizens React

Hilarious Memes

The singer is known for her pop songs as well as for the constant trolling that she receives. However, the singer doesn’t seem too concerned with all the hate she gets, but instead continues to do what she does best.

She was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2017.

 

 

First Published:
