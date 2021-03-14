Did Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson Ever Date? A One Direction Fan Theory Suggests So

One Direction is considered to be one of the most successful boybands in history. But since the band’s inception, a part of the fandom is obsessed with a fan theory that suggests Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are secretly dating. Even though the band has been on a hiatus for the last few years, the Harry and Louis relationship theory a.k.a. Larry Stylinson is still believed by many Directioners. So how did the Larry Stylinson fan theory begin? Find out below.

What is the ‘Larry Stylinson’ fan theory in the One Direction fandom?

The Larry Stylinson theory has been in existence since the One Direction band was formed on the singing reality show, X-Factor. Larry Stylison, as one can notice, is a name that has been coined by mixing Harry Styles’ and Louis Tomlinson’ names. Since One Direction formed on the reality show, many videos have documented the closeness between Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

Several videos online even provide proof of how Harry and Louis would spend plenty of time together on tour and during interviews. But as the rumours about Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson’s alleged relationship hit the stands, One Direction fans believe that soon Modest Management, the band’s management company intervened and stopped the two from hanging out together.

Many One Direction fans even claim that Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are married, all thanks to tweets by Ed Sheeran, Harry’s mother, and Harry Styles himself. In each of these tweets, fans have pointed out about how everybody is talking about a wedding around the same timeline. While Ed Sheeran’s tweet is about his best friend getting married, Harry’s mother’s tweet simply states, “Good decision Louis”. And finally, Harry’s tweet reads, “We don’t need a no piece of paper from the city hall”. Take a look at these tweets below.

Source: Tumblr

Back in 2017, Louis Tomlinson even commented on the conspiracy theory in an interview with The Sun. He said that he and Harry naturally bonded together, and he always had and will have high level of respect for him. He even called Styles “a great musician”. But in the interview, Louis Tomlinson also commented how the conspiracy theory made things awkward between him and Harry. He even considers the theory disrespectful towards his girlfriend Eleanor Calder. Harry Styles is yet to comment on the Larry theory, but fans continue to believe that the One Direction members are still together.

