Did Harry Styles Boycott Adidas Amid Kanye West Drama? Singer Opts For Vans At Recent Show

Kanye West's anti-Semitic rants have received major backlash from who's who of the entertainment industry, with major brands also severing ties with the rapper. Harry styles also reacted strongly to West's statement by changing his fashion choices at a recent concert, switching his usual Adidas x Gucci Gazelles with a pair of Vans. The singer seemingly boycotted Adidas before the brand publicly cut ties with the rapper, with many eagle-eyed netizens pointing it out and praising the Watermelon Sugar crooner for the same.

Did Harry Styles boycott Adidas amid Kanye West drama?

At his concert at the Kia Forum in California, Harry was seen switching his usual sneakers for a pair of red Vans. He completed his look with tan-coloured leather pants and an ice cream cone T-shirt. Pointing at the change, one netizen mentioned, "Harry Styles wearing Adidas every show of tour until they hesitate to drop Kanye and he instantly breaks out vans….. I see u."

Another fan thanked Styles for making a conscious choice, stating, "We see your decision, and it means so much to me and all your other Jewish fans, and those who stand with us against antisemitism in all its forms.” Take a look.

Y'all Harry is wearing vans

Adidas finally ended its long association with Kanye, which started back in 2013. As per Page Six, this has led to the rapper's net worth decreasing from over $1.5 billion to $400 million.

The company said in a statement, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

