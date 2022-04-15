Did Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Part Ways? Fans Trend Drake Memes After Cheating Allegations

It was in the month of January when the pregnancy news of global icon Rihanna took the internet by storm. The Diamonds singer debuted with her baby bump alongside ASAP Rocky in New York City, thus confirming that the singer and fashion mogul is expecting her first child with the rapper. Now, just months after the announcement, breakup rumours of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have ignited social media.

Did Rihanna and ASAP Rocky split?

On April 15, an influencer and fashion commentator, who goes by the name Louis Pisano, took to Twitter to reveal that rapper ASAP rocky has allegedly cheated on Rihanna. In his tweet, Pisano mentioned, "Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi." Louis enjoys a social media following of 130 thousand on Instagram, whereas on Twitter the influencer has about 19 thousand followers.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Drake memes go viral

As soon as the tweet surfaced online, it went viral in no time. A barrage of netizens related the alleged cheating incident with Rihanna's former lover Drake by flooding Twitter with hilarious memes. Take a look at it below:

“ASAP Rocky… is cheating… on Rihanna… with… Amina Muaddi, yea, that’ll get the people going” pic.twitter.com/QGPRVQfqzt — jobu tapaki stan account (@writerbxtch) April 14, 2022

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky has split up



Drake: pic.twitter.com/do4upCLn4b — Dawn Of Africa🖤🏴🔱 (@dawn_of_africa) April 14, 2022

Drake face after hearing Rihanna and Asap Rocky broke up 😭 pic.twitter.com/8mBDm5D3hp — VIBESETTA 🧞‍♂️ (@rnbdramel) April 14, 2022

Drake running to Twitter to confirm that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky RiRi broke up.#MusicWithDMEpic.twitter.com/9jQWODFeEf — El Don 🇳🇦 (@el_dme_363) April 14, 2022

Drake after hearing asap rocky cheated on rihanna pic.twitter.com/QPVzlQT6Oa — meecher (@notmeeech) April 14, 2022

Drake after hearing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are no longer together pic.twitter.com/nsyaoqOYpc — Frenchkind🗿 (@o6inna) April 14, 2022

Drake searching for one credible article about Rihanna and ASAP rocky splitting https://t.co/GrEXEWweSB pic.twitter.com/tQLpwMUqI0 — nosteptwo (@nosteptwo) April 14, 2022

Drake after Hearing the news about Rihanna and ASAP Rocky pic.twitter.com/jzmiGeQrfU — flight233 (@flight2332) April 14, 2022

Drake trying to reach Rihanna after Asap rocky split up😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VVPV7bBiAw — Asuofia Justin Bieber 💥🙌 (@agendavawulence) April 14, 2022

Drake when he heard the news about Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s break up pic.twitter.com/sEw9ui8Bz8 — ცąცყɠıŗl (@babygrrlll) April 15, 2022

Drake on his way to slide into Rihanna’s DMs now that she and ASAP Rocky broke up pic.twitter.com/vZbQKlzOpY — America (@AmericaSmilez) April 14, 2022

Drake after spreading the news that Rihanna broke up with ASAP Rocky after catching him cheating with Amina Muaddi pic.twitter.com/ntXRDVkgas — 𝙷𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚎𝙻𝙱𝙹  (@HoodieLBJ) April 14, 2022

Drake and Chris brown after they find out ASAP rocky cheated on Rihanna



pic.twitter.com/cb8GVPqDzS — Husain Dashti (@Husain_Dashti96) April 15, 2022

The rumours of the two stars dating swirled ever since Rihanna and Rocky collaborated for the fashion mogul's makeup brand Fenti Skin. Later it was the rapper who confirmed their relationship in interaction with GQ. He referred to Rihanna as the ‘love of his life’ and ‘my lady’ thereby sending social media abuzz. During the interview, Rocky said that Rihanna is "the one" for him. He added that he feels better after finding a perfect match for himself. Rocky concluded by stating that Rihanna amounts to 'the perfect one in a sea of million people.'

Rihanna's dating history

After the heinous Chris Brown violence incident, Rihanna had an on-and-off relationship with Drake between 2009 and 2016. Amidst this, Rihanna reportedly rekindled her relationship with Brown and eventually broke up. Then, Drake and Rihanna became one of the most talked-about couples in the music industry as they delivered hit numbers like Work together. However, her romance with Drake also eventually came to an end. Soon after, she began dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. The couple split in 2020. It was in the month of May 2021, when ASAP Rocky made his relationship official with her.

Image: Instagram/@badgalriri/AP