Did You Know GOAT Singer Diljit Dosanjh Is Married? Here's Who His Wife Is

Punjabi singer, songwriter and actor, Diljit Dosanjh recently wrapped up filming for his upcoming film, Honsla Rakh, news of which the actor shared on his Instagram handle. Diljit has released a total of eleven albums in his musical career, with his latest one being G.O.A.T. Following the release of said album, Dosanjh joined the Social 50 chart by Billboard in 2020. While the fan favourite Diljit is loved by all and obsessed over by millions, not many people know about the actor-singer's personal life. For instance, do you Diljit Dosanjh's wife's name? Did you even know that the singer was married?

Diljit Dosanjh's wife

According to several reports, Diljit Dosanjh is married. However, the most surprising part is the fact that the singer is not only married but also has a son. Diljit has been candid and open when it comes to his alleged crush on Hollywood celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot. However, Diljit is extremely tight-lipped when it comes to his family.

Diljit's wife reportedly lives somewhere in the US with his son. Not much else is known about her except that Diljit Dosanjh's wife's name is Sandeep Kaur. In 2015, it was reported that there were problems between the couple and barely any communication to which Diljit responded rubbishing the rumours and called them false. While Diljit has managed to keep his married life private, he has also been tight-lipped about his family which includes his son. Since the singer's personal life still remains a mystery, nothing else is known about his son including his name.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming projects

Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in the Punjabi language romantic-comedy period film Jodi. The movie has been written and directed by Ameerdeep Singh. On March 4, 2021, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share the release date for the movie. Jodi's release date is June 24, 2021. The movie will also star actors Nimrat Khaira and Drishtii Garewal. Diljit will also appear in the upcoming Punjabi-language romantic comedy film Honsla Rakh. The film has been directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film will also star actors Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa. The film is scheduled to release on October 15, 2021. Filming for Honsla Rakh recently wrapped up in Canada as Diljit and Shehnaaz both shared posts on their respective Instagram handles about it.

Image source - Diljit Dosanjh Instagram