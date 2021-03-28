Did You Know Justin Bieber Took Karate Classes When He Was Young? Read Trivia

Justin Bieber started his career when he was a teenager. He also became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2010, when Justin released his first debut album My World 2.0, one of the songs, Baby, went on to become a hit number. This made Justin the youngest solo male act to top the US Billboard 200 chart in 47 years. Many of his fans might not know that Justin had also signed up for karate classes as a kid. Read further to know more about this fascinating piece of trivia.

DYK Justin Bieber used to take Karate classes?

According to thekingfeed.com, Justin Bieber took Karate classes when he was younger. His father was also a former Mixed Martial Arts fighter which might have pushed him to take the classes. Other than this, Justin has a fear of clowns. He can also play the drums, guitar, piano and trumpet.

Not many fans know that apart from being a fan of Drake, he is also influenced by Craig David, Usher, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, and Justin Timberlake. It was Usher, who helped Justin kickstart his career. Earlier, Justin's mother used to post a lot of videos of him singing other artist's songs. In 2011, a documentary titled Never Say Never was released in 3D. It showed the journey of how Justin Bieber rose to fame. The documentary received a positive response from the audience and went on to earn $100 million worldwide.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber also worked towards providing for a charity. In the initial days, he cut off his hair and auctioned it on eBay, which was sold for $12000 dollars and the money went to a charity. In 2013, he went to meet a 7-year-old girl who was suffering from leukaemia in a hospital. While he went to meet her, he delayed his concert for her.

Justin Bieber on the work front

After My World 2.0 and Never Say Never, Justin Bieber went to release various studio albums like Believe, Purpose, Changes and Justice. His songs include Love Yourself, Yummy, Let Me Love You, What Do You Mean, Sorry, Get Me and many more. On March 19, 2021, Justin released his sixth studio album Justice.

Promo Image Source: Justin Beiber's IG