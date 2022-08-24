Diljit Dosanjh Offers Song To Singer Inderjit Nikku After He Talks About Financial Crisis

Some veteran artistes are facing a lack of opportunities with the rise of young talent and the emergence of youth sensations, especially in the Punjabi entertainment industry. A video of singer Inderjit Nikku has been doing rounds on social media which saw him talking about the financial crisis that he has been dealing with for a long time. Now, popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has lent his support to Nikku by offering him a song.

In a video, Nikku is seen expressing his problems and issues in his life to a saint. The latter loudly repeats, "One is his health; another is his career and scarcity of money, and the last is that he is not happy in his professional life." Watch the video here:

Along with this, the singer and his wife can also be seen breaking down and opening up to the saint. After hearing about these issues, the Baba bestows his blessings and promises the artiste that everything would be fine and that his future will be bright. The video generated a lot of buzz on social media and became a popular topic of discussion.

Dijit Dosanjh offers a song to Inderjit Nikku

As the video went viral on social media, Diljit Dosanjh didn't wait for a second to help the Door crooner. The Ikk Kudi hitmaker took to his Instagram stories and requested Inderjit Nikku to sing a song for him in his next movie. Dosanjh wrote, "Veere nu dekh ke pata ni kinney mundeya ne pagg banani start kiti jina chon ek mai v an.’ (Many had started tying the turban like he did and I was also one of them). He then showered love on the singer and continued ‘Meri next film jo v shoot kra ge asi..plz ek ghana sadey layi zarur (whenever I shoot the next film, please one song for me)". Take a look:

Inderjit Nikku is famous for songs like Ik Kudi Mere Supne Ch Aai, Sardari, Paggri, and many more.