Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala In Vancouver; Fans Say 'always & Forever'

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s death sent shock waves across the country with people lamenting the tragic loss. Amid the ongoing investigations regarding the murder of the Punjabi pop icon, several artists have been celebrating the late singer’s legacy, and joining the bandwagon recently was another Punjabi singing sensation, Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit, who enjoys a massive fan following and has been credited for belting some amazing songs, recently dedicated his Vancouver concert to the late singer Sidhu Moosewala. The singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. ‘This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers’ was shown in the background of Diljit’s show in Vancouver which just left the fans emotional.

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala in Vancouver

Several videos from the concert have surfaced online in which the Good Newwz star is seen crooning special tracks in the beloved memory of the late Punjabi musician. The singer-cum-actor performed in Vancouver as a part of his ongoing tour titled ‘Born to Shine’. The G.O.AT star even shared a video from his performance on Instagram and wrote, “One love.”

Tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala by @diljitdosanjh 🍺 mad respect you brother ♥️ you stole the show. pic.twitter.com/kAGinWbOFm — Sehaj (@singscrave) June 20, 2022

Diljit’s heartfelt gesture left netizens emotional and they reacted to the same while hailing the actor's move to remember the iconic late legend through his performance. One of the users commented below the video and wrote, “Such true words. Respect Diljit Dosanj,” while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “I can feel the anger and peace that you are feeling.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Thank you for raising what many couldn't... Punjab lost its iconic star. Both of them were so vocal about Punjab.”

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder update

In connection with the murder of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, the Delhi court recently remanded the three accused persons, including two shooters to 14 days of police custody. These individuals are said to be members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. For the unknown, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been identified as the main conspirator in the Punjabi singer's murder. He is currently under the custody of the Punjab Police. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.





