Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. Official Video Out Now, Celebrities React With Excitement

Fans have eagerly been waiting for Diljit Dosanjh’s new music album G.O.A.T.. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh shared on his social media that the wait is now over as the music album is out now. Read ahead to know more-

Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. out now

The news of Diljit Dosanjh’s music album G.O.A.T. has already been trending ever since the artist announced the album. It had been trending all over social media as fans were unable to control their excitement. Diljit Dosanjh had earlier announced on his social media that the G.O.A.T album will release worldwide on July 30, 2020. Recently, on July 29, 2020, the Indian singing sensation took to his official Instagram and Twitter handles to announce that the officiaG.O.A.T video is out now on Diljit Dosanjh’s official YouTube channel. On both the social media applications, the caption of his post read, “G.O.A.T.

OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT NOW on DILJIT DOSANJH’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL ðŸš€”.

https://t.co/yipaB6zPEI



G.O.A.T

OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT NOW on DILJIT DOSANJH’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL ðŸš€



Today Evening Full Album ðŸ“€#ListeningPartyWithDiljit on Spotify — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 29, 2020

Just as Diljit Dosanjh shared the post, it set the internet on fire. The post received over one lakh views within an hour. Not only fans but also even other artists from the Punjabi music industry spammed the comment section of the post with comments of appreciation and a sigh of happiness on the album finally being released.

On July 28, 2020, Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Instagram and Twitter handle to post a video of himself. In the video, he had announced that on July 30, 2020, at sharp 7:00 pm, the entire G.O.A.T. album will be out. The caption for his posts on both the social media applications read, “G.O.A.T VIDEO Today 1pm IST ðŸš€ Excitement LEVEL Tan Pucho Hee Na.. Mai Umeed Karda Tuanu Full Album Pasand Avey ðŸ˜ŠâœŠðŸ½”.

G.O.A.T VIDEO Today 1pm IST ðŸš€



Excitement LEVEL Tan Pucho Hee Na.. Mai Umeed Karda Tuanu Full Album Pasand Avey ðŸ˜ŠâœŠðŸ½



Today Evening #ListeningPartyWithDiljit @spotifyindia pic.twitter.com/6lU8neozIt — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 29, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh’s last album, Pinkly came out in 2019. Apart from music, the artist has also appeared in many Punjabi movies like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Shadaa and more. He made Bollywood his debut with the critically acclaimed movie, Udta Punjab (2016), for which Diljit even won the Filmfare Award for the Best Debut. Later, Diljit Dosanjh also became a judge on the Indian reality television show, Rising Star and went ahead to judge the show for three seasons.

