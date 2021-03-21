Do You Know Justin Bieber Says 'Never' 69 Times In The Song 'Never Say Never'?

Justin Bieber, who rose to fame with My World in late 2009, has been in the music industry for more than ten years now. The Canadian singer who started his musical journey at the age of 13, is considered to be one of the most successful singers of the generation. The list of popular Justin Bieber's songs includes Baby, Never Say Never, What Do You Mean?, Sorry, Love Yourself, Cold Water, Let Me Love You, I’m the One and many others. Although Justin’s many songs have been superhits, there are still a few things that you may not know about one of his most popular songs of all times, Never Say Never.

Justin Bieber trivia about Never Say Never

Never Say Never is the single which was used as the theme song for Jaden Smith’s film, The Karate Kid. The Pop and R&B song which was released in June 2010, was released as the lead single from the album, My Worlds Acoustic. Justin re-penned the lyrics of the song along with the original writers- The Messengers and Omarr Rambert and Jaden Smith.

In this song, Justin says the word ‘never’ sixty-nine times in total. At the beginning of the song itself, the singer says ‘never’ four times itself. The song which has more than 99.9 million views today and more than 5.9 million likes, leads up to Justin’s headlining concert which was held at New York’s Madison Square Garden. In the US, the song’s documentary is the highest-grossing since the year 1982. For promotion, Justin personally unveiled the film’s trailer in Los Angeles during his ‘My World Tour’.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, who established himself as a teen idol in his early years of a musical journey, recently released his new album, Justice. Released through Def Jam Recordings on March 19, 2021, the album is the follow-up of his previous one, Changes, which released in 2020. In this album, Justin collaborated with Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco and TroyBoi. He released the music videos for the album’s single, Peaches, with Daniel and Giveon. The other one is Best Friends.

