Doja Cat Slams Haters After Receiving Backlash For Shaving Head & Eyebrows; 'You Want...'

Popular rapper Doja Cat was recently in the news after the singer shaved her eyebrows and head live online. After this, the chart-topping singer has been receiving a bunch of negative comments from haters who have an uneasiness with her new look.

Recently, Doja Cat called out the negative comments and took to Twitter to say a few words to them right back. In her tweets, she slammed the haters and also expressed her disliking for hair.

Doja Cat slams haters for criticism on her shaving her head & eyebrows

In recent tweets, Doja took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote, "I won a grammy and traveled the f—king globe I’ve had a #1 and I went platinum. (sic)" She went on to cuss out the haters as she added, "I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f—kable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c—ks all day long while you live in your mothers [sic] basement," The 26-year-old singer then lashed out, "go f—k yourselves. (sic)"

After Doja's gruelling responses, some of her fans were taken aback by her tone as one wrote, "Girl your fans love and support you we don’t deserve to be talked to like this (sic)". Another fan called her tweets a "personal attack." Though there were still her devotees who took her side through the whole internet stint as one wrote, "Clearly she was talking to her haters and the perverts so why would you take it so personal? (sic)"

For the unversed, Doja shaved off her hair on Instagram Live, she opened up about never liking her hair, "I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f—king head.' I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. (sic)"

She went on to add, "I, like, don’t like having hair," as per Page Six. While Doja has been getting creative by drawing designs on her brows. Since the brow buzz, Doja has been experimenting with her newly hairless face by drawing on arches accented with hearts, apples, and flowers.

