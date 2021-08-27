Donda Chicago LIVE: How To Watch Kanye West’s Third Donda Livestream Event; Details Here

All the fans of Kanye West have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming live stream event of his 10th studio album Donda and it will be a delight for them all to know that that the event will finally be live-streamed soon. Here’s everything you need to know about how to enjoy the Kanye West Donda Livestream event.

How to watch Kanye West’s third Donda Livestream Event?

After facing numerous delays, Kanye West will soon be going live at Chicago’s Soldier Field after the two successful Donda Livestream events in July and August that took place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As these events never really led to the actual release of Kanye West Donda album, the fans can now witness the album on August 26, 2021, at 9 PM CT (10 PM ET, 7 PM PT). The tickets for the events were available at Ticketmaster and were as low as $77 and as high as $1,100. The show will also be live-streamed on Apple Music.

The first listening party had reportedly broken the Apple music Global live stream records, garnering 3.3 million viewers. Reportedly, the singer has been living at the same stadium for the past few days as he worked on fine-tuning the record.

The Life of Pablo star's Donda is his 10th studio album. The title draws from Kanye West's mother's name, Donda West. The album was first scheduled to release on July 24 but got delayed while speculations over its release date have been on for a while.

According to the reports by Verge, Kanye West also introduced a stem player that supports music formats such as AIFF, AIF, FLAC, M4A, MP3, WAV, WAVE, AAC, ALAC, and MP4.

Donda stem player customization options

According to the official website, the stem player has a number of options. The Donda stem player customization options are:

Control vocals, drums, bass, and samples

Isolate parts

Add effects

Split any song into stems

The website also says that it offers the following tools:

4-channel lossless audio mixing

Realtime loop and speed control

Tactile effects

One hit

Live samples

Save, playback, and share mixes

Customize colours

Content and software updates from your browser

IMAGE: AP