Drake Certified Lover Boy Release Timing: Check When Is Drake Dropping His New Album CLB

Drake is one of the prolific Canadian artists who has garnered immense love and appreciation from his fans for his spectacular acting and singing skills. His last album 'Scorpion' was released in 2018, which featured hits like 'God's Plan' and 'Nice for What'. Now, the Canadian rapper has announced the details about the release of his upcoming studio album that has already left his fans amazed. Here’s everything you need to know about Drake’

What time does Drake Certified Lover Boy come out?

Certified Lover Boy is the upcoming sixth studio album by Drake that was first announced by him in April 2019 and was scheduled to release in 2020 but it got delayed. For those wondering when is Drake dropping his new album, Certified Lover Boy, the release date has been set for 3 September, 2021. Backed by OVO Sound and Republic Records, the album is likely to release in India at 9:30 am while it is expected to release in other parts of the world at the following timings-

United States (PDT) - 9:00 PM

United States (EDT) - 12:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 6:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 7:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 PM

Hong Kong - 12:00 PM

Singapore - 12:00 PM

Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 2:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 4:00 PM

When will CLB release on Spotify and Apple Music?

For those wondering whether they could listen to Drake’s sixth studio album on Spotify, the fans might have to wait for a bit longer as there hasn’t been any official announcement by the singer to release his album on Spotify or Apple Music. However, the album is expected to release on Spotify.

Who will be featured in Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album?

Though Billboard has been teasing the fans by sharing nicknames of the featured artists in the album, it is confirmed that Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Durk and JAY-Z will be a part of it.

(IMAGE: AP)