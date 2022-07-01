Canadian singer-rapper Drake might be on no 1 on Billboard 200 list post his new album Honestly, Nevermind release, but, he anyway became the centre of mockery on the Internet. On June 29, following the release of his 11th album Honestly, Nevermind, the singer reposted and responded to a TikToker’s parody video that poked fun at his song's lyrics.

In the video, a tik-toker shared a viral clip of himself imitating Drake and roasting the lyrics of his new album. In the video, the user spoke about his thoughts on the songs and revealed how he found them not deep enough. According to Billboard, the Tik Tok user had captioned the video "Am I lying tho?”.

Drake reacts to a fan's parody on his new album

In the TikTok clip that Drake reposted on Instagram, the app's user had melodically rapped, “I know you know that you wanna know/ That she thinks you know/ That you’re on the phone/ That she thinks you know/ That she wants you to know/ That I want you to know.”

Drake reacted to the clip and wrote, "F**k ya’ll” followed by a string of laugh-crying emojis. “I really be saying some sh**”, he added.

Apart from this, according to Billboard, the rapper now ties with The Beatles for the most top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with 29 entries each — a record the Fab Four held for 55 years. Additionally, Drake now holds the record for the most top 10, top 20, top 40, and overall Hot 100 entries. In total, Drake has appeared on the Hot 100 chart 276 times.

Drake responds to a TikTok making fun of him 😭‼️ pic.twitter.com/nITlRhz7Tq — RapTV (@Rap) June 29, 2022

The latest release by the singer which is house-inspired and topped the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart this week too — came as a surprise for the fans. Hours ahead of its release, Drake wrote on Instagram, “7th studio album “HONESTLY, NEVERMIND” out at midnight.”

Honestly, Nevermind comes after Certified Lover Boy which premiered on 3 September 2021. The song Certified Lover Boy went on to become number 1 on the Billboard 200 as well as Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums charts and also earned Drake a Grammy nod for Best Rap Album, which he withdrew months before the ceremony. Honestly, Nevermind is executively produced by Drake himself, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre, and DJ Black Coffee.

IMAGE: Instagram/Champagnepapi

