Drake To Release Sidhu Moosewala T-shirt As Tribute; Shares Details On How To Buy It

Canadian rapper Drake has been paying tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead at a village in Mansa on May 29. During his performance at a concert earlier this week, the artiste wore a T-shirt that had the late Congress leader's picture on it. While remembering him, Drake announced that he will be selling T-shirts with Moosewala's face on it. His gesture is winning the hearts of his fans.

Drake announces a release of Sidhu Moosewala merchandise

As per ANI, Drake has announced that he will soon be launching Sidhu Moosewala merchandise to pay tribute to the late singer. Drake was seen wearing the same T-shirt when he performed at the concert in Toronto. One can visit Drake's website to buy the T-shirt. The proceeds from the sale of these T-shirts will go to Moosewala's family, who can decide on where they wish to donate.

Sharing about it on the official Instagram page of Drake's website 'Drake Related', the account shared a video of Sidhu Moosewala and wrote, "Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022). We celebrate your life and influence in India, Canada, everywhere. Rest in peace to our friend and legend. Remembering this legend with a tee available now on www.drakerelated.com. We are working with Sidhu's family to dedicate proceeds from this drop in his honour."

Earlier this week, the Grammy-winner during his performance in Toronto, said, "I'm here tonight, grateful, just as a kid who grew up wide-eyed. I'm a fan; I'm one of you tonight. I'm grateful to be from the greatest city in the world..."

For the unversed, Moosewala was gunned down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets. Moosewala was cremated in his ancestral village at Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district as thousands gathered to bid adieu to him.