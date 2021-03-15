'Drivers License' Lyrics And Meaning Behind This Olivia Rodrigo Song Explained

Quick links:
Drivers License is the debut single by American singer-actor Olivia Rodrigo and was released on January 8, 2021, by Geffen Records, as the lead single from her upcoming debut EP. Olivia Rodrigo’s pop ballad debuted at No. 1 on both the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100 Chart and the Billboard Global 200 on January 19. It’s broken multiple streaming records since its January 8 release, including the record for most Spotify streams in a week. Here are the Drivers License lyrics and what it means.
I got my driver's license last week
Just like we always talked about
'Cause you were so excited for me
To finally drive up to your house
But today I drove through the suburbs
Crying 'cause you weren't around
And you're probably with that blonde girl
Who always made me doubt
She's so much older than me
She's everything I'm insecure about
Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs
'Cause, how could I ever love someone else?
And I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
And all my friends are tired
Of hearing how much I miss you, but
I kinda feel sorry for them
'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do, yeah
Today I drove through the suburbs
And pictured I was driving home to you
The basic Drivers License lyrics meaning is centered around a heartbroken teenage girl, trying to get over her ex-boyfriend who has moved on with a new person. It sort of gives the same vibes to the newer generation as Taylor Swift's song You Belong With Me gave to the millennials. It resonates with every person of every age group who has dealt with heartbreak at some point in their lives or pined for someone they loved, who didn't reciprocate their feelings.
Speculations were rife among fans of Olivia Rodrigo that the lyrics of her hit song were about her rumoured ex-boyfriend and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett. In an interview with Billboard, Rodrigo stated that the song is resonating with people because of how emotional it is and anything else is not important. She also hopes that the track will help people deal with their heartbreaks and tough times. The song, which was released two months ago has already garnered around 155 million views on Youtube and counting.
Image Credits: Olivia Rodrigo Official Instagram account
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.