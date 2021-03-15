'Drivers License' Lyrics And Meaning Behind This Olivia Rodrigo Song Explained

Drivers License is the debut single by American singer-actor Olivia Rodrigo and was released on January 8, 2021, by Geffen Records, as the lead single from her upcoming debut EP. Olivia Rodrigo’s pop ballad debuted at No. 1 on both the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100 Chart and the Billboard Global 200 on January 19. It’s broken multiple streaming records since its January 8 release, including the record for most Spotify streams in a week. Here are the Drivers License lyrics and what it means.

Drivers License lyrics

Drivers License lyrics meaning

The basic Drivers License lyrics meaning is centered around a heartbroken teenage girl, trying to get over her ex-boyfriend who has moved on with a new person. It sort of gives the same vibes to the newer generation as Taylor Swift's song You Belong With Me gave to the millennials. It resonates with every person of every age group who has dealt with heartbreak at some point in their lives or pined for someone they loved, who didn't reciprocate their feelings.

Speculations were rife among fans of Olivia Rodrigo that the lyrics of her hit song were about her rumoured ex-boyfriend and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett. In an interview with Billboard, Rodrigo stated that the song is resonating with people because of how emotional it is and anything else is not important. She also hopes that the track will help people deal with their heartbreaks and tough times. The song, which was released two months ago has already garnered around 155 million views on Youtube and counting.

