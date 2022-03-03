Dua Lipa Accused Of Plagiarising Her 2020 Hit 'Levitating' By Florida-based Band

Singer Dua Lipa is currently facing a plagiarism lawsuit after a Florida based band, named Artikal Sound System, accused the British pop star of copying their 2017 hit song, Live Your Life. The band has stated that the singer has claimed that Dua Lipa has stolen their song and made her 2020 hit, Levitating.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, the plagiarism suit filed by the band stated that it was, "highly unlikely that Levitating was created independently".

Lawsuit accuses Dua Lipa of plagiarism

Not only this, stating that Dua Lipa had access to their song, the Artikal Sound System said that they don't have any idea of how Dua and her team, including co-writers Clarence Coffee Jr, Sarah Hudson, Stephen Kozmeniuk and co-writer/producer Stuart Price would have got it.

Dua's label Warner Records and other defendants have also been named in the suit. They are further seeking profits made on the song. For the unversed, Levitating spent 68 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and was the No. 1 Hot 100 song of 2021.

'Levitating' became the record’s biggest hit

Dua Lipa was on cloud 9 when her song, Levitating, was out. The song was on every radio station, with people listening to it on repeat. The single became the record’s biggest hit, finishing 2021 as the year’s most-streamed song. Levitating is from Dua's second album, Future Nostalgia, which was ranked at number 5 on the UK singles chart and number 2 in the US Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier, Dua had said on The Journal podcast: "Well, when we made 'Levitating', the day that we made levitating, we knew it was special and we knew it was special because it just gave us a great feeling. And it was also the song where I was like, 'Okay, now I have an idea of what Future Nostalgia is'."

More on Artikal Sound System

Artikal Sound System is a Florida-based reggae band, founded by Chris Montague (guitar) and Fabian Acuña (bass) in 2012. The band also comprises Christopher Cope and the heavy-footed drummer Adam Kampf. The band is known for creating the perfect foundation for their jazz-influenced singer to dance around lyrically and literally.

(Image: @dualipa/Instagram)