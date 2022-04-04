Last Updated:

Grammys 2022 | Dua Lipa And Megan Thee Stallion Recreate Whitney Houston-Mariah Carey's Iconic VMA Moment

The Grammys 2022 saw Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreating an iconic moment of Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey from two decades ago. Know details.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Grammys 2022

Image: @Dualipa/Instagram/@leosdreamlover/Twitter


The Grammys 2022 saw Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreating an iconic moment of  Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey from their 1998 MTV Video Music Awards stint. Dua and Stallion, who took to the stage to present the award for best new artist, wore matching Versace outfits. 

Continuing their act, Megan Thee Stallion accused Dua of 'stealing her look',  to which the Levitating singer responded, "Well I was told I had the exclusive. I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella (designer Donatella Versace).  The Italian fashion designer then walked up to the stage to resort to their outfit issues. “These are my girls!”, she said as Megan thanked her for resolving the issue and added, “Now we both look like winners.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreate iconic moment at Grammys 2022

Their recent act came as a tribute to the 1998 MTV VMAs, where Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston pulled off the same stint while presenting an award. While presenting the best male video, the divas walked on the stage in matching brown dresses. 

"That's a one-of-a-kind, huh?" asked Mariah and added, "It looks kind of familiar." Responding to her, Houston stated, "That's what they told me". This was followed by Mariah trying to fix the issue by snatching off the bottom half of her dress as Whitney then followed suit. 

Meanwhile, Megan was also nominated for the Grammys under the Best Rap Performance category but out to Baby Keem. The artist has previously bagged four awards at the last year's ceremony, including best new artist, best rap song, best record, and best rap performance. 

READ | Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga wins hearts as she helps fellow nominee SZA with dress train

On the other hand, Dua Lipa took home the best pop vocal award for Future Nostalgia at last year's ceremony. The big winners of Grammy Awards 2022 include Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo among others. 

READ | Grammys 2022: Indian-American producer Joseph Patel & Questlove win Best Music Film Award

(Image: @DuaLipa/Instagram/@leosdreamlover/Twitter)

READ | Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo recollects her childhood dream of winning a Grammy Award
READ | Grammys 2022: AR Rahman, son Ameen meet BTS at award night; excited fans call for collab
READ | BTS breaks silence over their Grammys 2022 loss; 'We don’t feel the best but...'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Grammys 2022, Grammy Awards 2022, Dua Lipa
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND