The Grammys 2022 saw Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreating an iconic moment of Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey from their 1998 MTV Video Music Awards stint. Dua and Stallion, who took to the stage to present the award for best new artist, wore matching Versace outfits.

Continuing their act, Megan Thee Stallion accused Dua of 'stealing her look', to which the Levitating singer responded, "Well I was told I had the exclusive. I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella (designer Donatella Versace). The Italian fashion designer then walked up to the stage to resort to their outfit issues. “These are my girls!”, she said as Megan thanked her for resolving the issue and added, “Now we both look like winners.”

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreate iconic moment at Grammys 2022

Their recent act came as a tribute to the 1998 MTV VMAs, where Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston pulled off the same stint while presenting an award. While presenting the best male video, the divas walked on the stage in matching brown dresses.

"That's a one-of-a-kind, huh?" asked Mariah and added, "It looks kind of familiar." Responding to her, Houston stated, "That's what they told me". This was followed by Mariah trying to fix the issue by snatching off the bottom half of her dress as Whitney then followed suit.

Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston will always be the standard pic.twitter.com/8oPL2qkj5E — Leo (@leosdreamlover) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Megan was also nominated for the Grammys under the Best Rap Performance category but out to Baby Keem. The artist has previously bagged four awards at the last year's ceremony, including best new artist, best rap song, best record, and best rap performance.

On the other hand, Dua Lipa took home the best pop vocal award for Future Nostalgia at last year's ceremony. The big winners of Grammy Awards 2022 include Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo among others.

(Image: @DuaLipa/Instagram/@leosdreamlover/Twitter)