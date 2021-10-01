Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X And More Headline 2021 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour has announced the lineup of their holiday event. Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and more have been roped in to headline the music festival. iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, presented by Capital One will be making stops in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is a national holiday tour by iHeartMedia, to celebrate the holiday season with music. The performers of this year's tour were announced and include some of the industries biggest performers. Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion are set to headline the tour. John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia in a statement given to Variety said, "What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year."

He added, "And, for those who can’t get a ticket to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, they can watch on The CW Network, who will bring this music celebration to millions of fans’ living rooms with a two-hour TV broadcast special." As per Variety and iHeartRadio media, the schedule for the Jingle Ball Tour is as followed-

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas – Tuesday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. CST - The lineup includes Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Los Angeles, Calif. – Friday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. PST- The lineup features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. CST- The lineup features Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Philadelphia, Pa. – Monday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. EST The lineup features Doja Cat, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 10, at 7 p.m. EST- The features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Boston, Mass. – Sunday, December 12, at 6 p.m. EST -The lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST- The lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Chicago, Ill. – Tuesday, December 7, at 7:30 p.m. CST-The lineup features Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Atlanta, Ga. – Thursday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST -The lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 19, at 7 p.m. EST -The lineup features Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

