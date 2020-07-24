Dua Lipa Releases New Song 'Un Dia' In Collaboration With J Balvin, Bad Bunny, And Tainy

Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy just dropped their new collaboration song Un Día (One Day) and its music video. On July 24, Dua Lipa took to her Instagram and shared the news with the fans and followers. This marks her first venture into the reggaeton pop universe. Check out the music video here.

Un Dia by Bad Bunny and J Balvin ft. Dua Lipa and Tainy

Also Read | Kim Kardashian restarts shooting for 'KUWTK' with Khloe amid divorce rumours with Kanye

The music video of Un Dia (One Day) focuses on a young woman going through life alone, seemingly processing the heartbreak that Lipa sings about on the track. In English and Spanish, Dua Lipa and J Balvin share a call-and-response between distant lovers, in the song, and Bad Bunny enters the picture, crooning their daydreams of the future. Dua Lipa sings: "One day you'll love me again, Hug me again till the end, One day you'll beg me to try, One day you'll realize I'm more than your lover. I'm more than your lover, I'm your friend".

Also Read | Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is a 'loving, generous & remarkable' when sober: Report

Dua Lipa shared a short glimpse of her latest music video on Instagram. Un Dia (One Day) features the popular Spanish actor Úrsula Corberó Delgado from one of the leading Netflix series, Money Heist. Dua Lipa wrote, "🤍 UN DIA OUT NOW - I hope this song transports you to an island somewhere... even if only for a moment🏝☁️ Thank you @jbalvin @badbunnypr @tainy after hearing your words , the production and reading your lyrics, I was excited that you asked me to write and add to your story. I hope we painted the picture just how you had imagined in the first place. Thank you for having me as part of your vision - UN DIA 🤍 special thank you to the stunning and talented @ursulolita for her in lockdown performance and @icoffeejr for always being my writing partner ✨✨". Check out the Instagram post below.

The song and music video is produced by NEON16's Tainy and Lex Borrero. Un Día (One Day) is coupled with a music video directed by Stillz. The single is the latest of many collaborative works between Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy. The three last collaborated for Balvin and Bad Bunny’s landmark 2019 EP, Oasis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dua Lipa's sophomore album was released in March. Titled Future Nostalgia, the track became her first Number One album in the UK. Future Nostalgia was also named on the shortlist for the 2020 Mercury Prize, the prestigious award honouring the year’s best LP by a British musician.

Also Read | Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sue paps for invasion of privacy over photos of son Archie

Also Read | Kanye West vows to de-mask the Kardashians; threatens to live-stream their secrets: Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.