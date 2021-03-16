Dua Lipa Pens Sweet Note For Team As Her Grammy Awards 2021 Performance Trends On YT

Along with receiving six nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Dua Lipa also graced the stage of the Grammy Awards 2021 with a live performance held in the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. The New Rules hitmaker was joined by rapper DaBaby to perform their chartbuster song Levitating, along with Don't Start Now, at the Grammys 2021's live ceremony. On Tuesday, Dua shared a streak of pictures from her live performance to pen a heartfelt note for her team as the song raked over 7 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours and topped YouTube's trending list in the US.

Dua Lipa's Grammy performance becomes an instant hit on YouTube

Dua Lipa recently made headlines as the English songstress was honoured with the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her second studio album 'Future Nostalgia' at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The 25-year-old was also in the news for her performance at the prestigious award ceremony on March 14. Yesterday, Dua released the video of her much-awaited performance at Grammy Awards 2021 on her YouTube channel. In no time from releasing, her video garnered over a whopping 7 million views on YT alone in less than 24 hours. In addition to that, it also went on to bag the number 1 spot on the video-sharing platform's trending list in the United States, revealed Dua Lipa herself in her latest Instagram post.

Watch Dua Lipa's Grammy performance here:

Earlier today, the Be The One crooner took to her Instagram handle to share several photographs from her Grammys 2021 performance to celebrate the achievement by penning a sweet note for her entire team. Along with thanking her "incredible team", Dua also expressed being grateful to be able to do what she loves doing every day. She wrote:

Over 7 million views on our Grammy performance in less than 24hrs and #1 trending on @youtube !!! I wanna say a big thank you to my incredible team that helped put this together thank you @charmladonna and @aclark_4 without you two I wouldn’t be the performer I am today! Thank you @ceremony.london and @wfblive my day 1s we’ve done the smallest shows together from performing to 10 people to doing laps around the world and thank you Kathy @permpressmedia you’ve been working ur little butt off and we make the best team! Grateful for everyday that I get to do what I love!!! thank you to my glamorous dancers @queenfu @jennydailey88 @winni3ta @onlyleah @idalizcristian @rilahhh_ it takes an army to make this s**t look easy!!!!!! If u haven’t seen it yet - what you waiting for???

Check out Dua Lipa's Instagram post below: