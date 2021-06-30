Dua Lipa Shares Details About Her Relationship With Anwar Hadid, Says 'we Got Lucky'

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been the talk of the town since they made their relationship official. The couple has been dating for over 2 years and is often spotted spending time together. In a recent interview, the No Rules singer opened up on her relationship and how she spent her time with him during the pandemic.

Dua Lipa talks about spending time with Anwar Hadid

Talking to Vanity Fair, the singer revealed that she is lucky and that during the pandemic, they spend their time in the garden, reading a book, just chilling and listening to music. She also explained that before the pandemic, they hadn't spent more than two weeks apart from each other. She also talked about their upbringing and said that Anwar is half-dutch so he's also European in some senses.

Talking about their social media presence and posting pictures online, Dua said that she always likes to ask him if he likes the picture before she posts it online. She added that she also thinks that sometimes it is sweet that he really likes "kind of ugly" pictures of her. After which she questions him and says "Really?", to which he replies, "I love it". She then lets him post the picture even though she hates it.

Earlier on Anwar Hadid's birthday, Dua shared an adorable post about him. She took to her Instagram account to share pictures from their outings and wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today". Have a look at it.

More about Dua Lipa's boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa's boyfriend is the younger brother to models Gigi and Bella Hadid. He is a 22-year-old model who has appeared in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The news about the couple dating came out in the year 2019 and they made it official in November of the same year by walking the red carpet together at the American Music Awards. They recently celebrated their second anniversary on June 14.

IMAGE: Dua Lipa's Instagram

