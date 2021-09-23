Dwayne Bravo's New Party Song 'Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila' With Ankit Tiwari, Raool Released

After a massive success with the hit 2016 single Champion, West Indies cricket team Dwayne Bravo collaborated with notable Indian artists for his next single titled Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila. The 37-year-old cricketer joined hands with singer Ankit Tiwari, London-based composer and rapper RaOol, Brit singer Ash King and composer Nakash Aziz to create the ultimate 'Bollywood bounce'. Appearing excited about their collaboration, DJ Bravo and RaOol opened up about the process of creating a song filled with 'joy and happiness.

Dwayne Bravo releases Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila

Taking to his Instagram, DJ Bravo announced the release of his new single and dropped a sneak peek into the music video featuring himself, RaOol among others on September 23. He wrote, ''And it's OUT! Bringing you my new song with the biggest Bollywood bounce #DumLagaKeBumHila is OUT NOW!''. Shot in three different locations namely Trinidad, Goa and London. The lyrics were penned by Nitish Bakshi and Justin Mall.

Dwayne Bravo, and Ankit Tiwari on Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila

The cricketer expressed his happiness to be a part of the project as he stated, ''I'm happy to be a part of a track which I believe will bring so much joy and happiness to the audience!! I remember hearing it for the first time and I said to RaOol I want to be on this track, let's do it! Now it's time for our fans to enjoy!'' Rapper RaOol revealed that he attempted to capture the Bollywood feel with a medley of his own unique style.

Singer Ankit Tiwari also opened up about the experience of working in Dwayne Bravo's new song, ''When RaOol played the song I loved it and knew it was such a unique experience for me. It allowed me to explore my range and I had a brilliant time working on it. It's a fun energetic number and I hope the audience loves it.''

Rapper RaOol also took to his Instagram to share the excitement with his fans as he wrote, ''Big up all the artists for jumping on my first Bollywood attempt and adding their killer vocals to the track and NaamLess for producing it, Nitish and Justin for writing it with me and Vincent for mixing it.''

