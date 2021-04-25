DYK A Bentley Was Damaged While Filming Justin Bieber's 'Eenie Meenie' With Sean Kingston?

Eenie Meenie is a song released in 2010 sung by Sean Kingston and Justin Bieber. The video features the two artists being played by the same girl. The peppy number has a pool party setting and a car, which got damaged and cost a lot of money to the makers. Read on to know more about this fascinating piece of trivia

DYK a Bentley was damaged while filming Sean Kingston-Justin Bieber’s Eenie Meenie?

Eenie Meenie music video starts with Sean Kingston getting out of a luxurious Bentley. The small sequence cost a big amount to the makers. In an interview with MTV.com, Kingston recalled that the car he pulled up in was smashed into the front by an unknown person. He mentioned that they reversed into the back of the car and it was crazy. The repairing of the damaged Bentley in the opening scene reportedly cost around a whopping $50,000.

Eenie Meenie music video shooting location was in Hollywood and many more miscues took place while filming. Sean Kingston revealed that Justin Bieber was stuck in the elevator a couple of times. He also disclosed that Bieber got angry while shooting. In the video, Justin Bieber leaves with a girl in the end. Kingston stated that Bieber hated that girl because she could not dance at all.

The singer asserted that Justin Bieber told the director to stop the whole video because she was offbeat. He was mad at the girl. However, everybody else was laughing, Kingston noted. As Justin Bieber was 16-year-old when the video was shot, and Sean Kingston was 20, the latter chose the main girl who had to fit the both of them. It is because she is trying to play both in the song. Kingston explained that there had to be a contrast and the girl he found to fit it perfectly.

Eenie Meenie was originally set to release as the first single from Sean Kinston’s third studio album Back 2 Life. But it was taken off due to unknown reasons. However, it is included in Justin Bieber’s My World 2.0, his debut studio album. The dance-pop number was written by Kingston and Bieber along with Carlos Battey, Steven Battey, Marcos Palacios, Ernest Clark, and Benny Blanco. The YouTube video currently has more than 440 million views.

