Last Updated:

DYK Avneet Kaur Was Part Of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, But Not As A Celebrity?

Television personality and social media star Avneet Kaur was a part of the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as Darsheel Safary's choreography partner.

Written By
Shreeya Nair
Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur is today one of the most famous television personalities when it comes to the younger generation of actors. The actor gained popularity after starring in the Sab TV show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga as Princess Yasmine and is a popular social media influencer who entertains her fans with various dancing and acting videos. The 19-year-old actor has a huge base of 15 million followers. While many know that the actor was a part of the dance reality show, Dance India Dance, not many are aware that before becoming famous the child actor had also participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa but not as a celebrity.

READ | CarryMinati & Avneet Kaur's dating buzz leaves fans 'excited'; call it 'amazing news'

Avneet Kaur in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Before making it big in the entertainment industry, the actor participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa along with Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary. While Darsheel was the celebrity contestant who will be getting the audience's votes, Avneet Kaur was assigned to be his dancing partner as she was a dancer and was close to Darsheel's age unlike other choreographers taking part in the show.  

READ | Besides Carryminati and Avneet Kaur, list of other rumoured celebrity couples

Avneet Kaur's Trivia

  • Avneet Kaur was the runner up of the dance reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters. She went on to then participate in its spin-off series Dance Ke Superstars as a challenger.
  • She made her debut in the television show Meri Maa as a child actor. She played the character of Jhilmil in the show.
  • Avneet was also a part of the Rani Mukherjee starrer Mardaani and played the part of Meera, one of the trafficked child in Mardaani. She continued the character in its sequel Mardaani 2.
  • Avneet Kaur had played a negative character in Sony Tv's historical fictional drama series Chandra Nandini as Princess Charumati. 

Avneet Kaur's shows

Avneet Kaur was last seen in the Zee5 web series Babbar Ka Tabbar which released in 2018. Other than acting, Avneet Kaur has been a part of numerous music videos. Some of her popular music videos include Faraar, Tenu Ni Pata, Yaari, Tera Hoon Mai and many more. Her latest music video Tenu Ni Pata with Guri has over 13 million views on Youtube.

READ | 'Badaami Rang' review: Avneet Kaur and Nikk's chemistry is the saving grace of the track

Avneet Kaur's dance videos

As the actor made her debut into showbiz as a dancer, she often posts videos of her dancing to different Bollywood and Hollywood tracks on Instagram and YouTube showing off her killer moves. Check out some of Avneet Kaur's dance videos right below:

READ | Avneet Kaur’s popular television series that she appeared in before stepping into movies

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT