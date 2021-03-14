DYK Avneet Kaur Was Part Of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, But Not As A Celebrity?

Avneet Kaur is today one of the most famous television personalities when it comes to the younger generation of actors. The actor gained popularity after starring in the Sab TV show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga as Princess Yasmine and is a popular social media influencer who entertains her fans with various dancing and acting videos. The 19-year-old actor has a huge base of 15 million followers. While many know that the actor was a part of the dance reality show, Dance India Dance, not many are aware that before becoming famous the child actor had also participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa but not as a celebrity.

Avneet Kaur in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Before making it big in the entertainment industry, the actor participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa along with Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary. While Darsheel was the celebrity contestant who will be getting the audience's votes, Avneet Kaur was assigned to be his dancing partner as she was a dancer and was close to Darsheel's age unlike other choreographers taking part in the show.

Avneet Kaur's Trivia

Avneet Kaur was the runner up of the dance reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters. She went on to then participate in its spin-off series Dance Ke Superstars as a challenger.

She made her debut in the television show Meri Maa as a child actor. She played the character of Jhilmil in the show.

Avneet was also a part of the Rani Mukherjee starrer Mardaani and played the part of Meera, one of the trafficked child in Mardaani. She continued the character in its sequel Mardaani 2.

Avneet Kaur had played a negative character in Sony Tv's historical fictional drama series Chandra Nandini as Princess Charumati.

Avneet Kaur's shows

Avneet Kaur was last seen in the Zee5 web series Babbar Ka Tabbar which released in 2018. Other than acting, Avneet Kaur has been a part of numerous music videos. Some of her popular music videos include Faraar, Tenu Ni Pata, Yaari, Tera Hoon Mai and many more. Her latest music video Tenu Ni Pata with Guri has over 13 million views on Youtube.

Avneet Kaur's dance videos

As the actor made her debut into showbiz as a dancer, she often posts videos of her dancing to different Bollywood and Hollywood tracks on Instagram and YouTube showing off her killer moves. Check out some of Avneet Kaur's dance videos right below: