Stormzy, the British rapper and songwriter, known for dominating the UK Singles Chart through his song Shut Up, for which he was also critically acclaimed. Recently, he was seen making the headline with his latest collaboration with the critically acclaimed artist Ed Sheeran. Read more to know about his collaboration with the pop sensation and their new song.

Ed Sheeran and Stormzy team up again on 'Own It'

Stormzy is making the headline with his latest collaboration with the pop sensation Ed Sheeran. The two artists can be seen in their new single Own It. The song premiered on November 22 and also features Burna Boy with the two legends of the Britain music industry. Own It is the third single released from Stormzy’s second studio album called Heavy is the Head, which is set to release on December 13. Ed Sheeran and Stormzy have previously collaborated on Take Me Back to London. The song marks the third collaboration of Stormzy and Ed Sheeran. The first being Shape of You remix and Take Me Back to London, and it will be Stormzy’s first song with Burna Boy. Own It is co-written by Stormzy, Fred Gibson, Ed Sheeran, and Burna Boy.

Ed Sheeran's accolade winning song

Thinking Out Loud is from Ed Sheeran's second studio album Multiply, which was released in the year 2014. It is penned by Amy Wadge and Ed Sheeran. It is in the style of a romantic ballad with R&B influence. According to critics, the lyrics of the song reflect on getting older and fidelity. Thinking Out Loud is a mellow song with smooth music and fans loved to see Ed himself performing a 'beautiful' ball dance with Brittany Cherry, from So You Think You Can Dance. It won the Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 58th Grammy Awards.

