Ed Sheeran Drops New Single 'Visiting Hours'; Announces Release Date Of Album 'Equals'

Ed Sheeran has announced a new album for October and we can't wait! Sheeran, who released his latest single Visiting Hours, also revealed the name of his upcoming album and talked about what it meant to him. Here's everything we know about what the Bad Habits singer said -

Ed Sheeran's new album for October

On 19th August, Ed Sheeran revealed some details about his fourth solo album, which continues the British singer's sequence of mathematical symbols. Sheeran's new album will be titled = (Equals), following the same pattern with +, x and ÷ being his first three albums. In a recent statement, Sheeran spoke about his album and mentioned how the album is a "personal record," that "means a lot" to him. Adding to the sentiment, he said:

"My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you."

In addition, Sheeran's new song Visiting Hours was also released yesterday. The song is a tribute to late Australian promoter and Sheeran's mentor Michael Gudinski. The loss he spoke of during his aforementioned statement is presumably the shock that came upon the death of Gudinski.

According to Billboard, Sheeran wrote Visiting Hours during the quarantine, while on the way to Gudinski's memorial in Melbourne on 24the March. The singer also performed the song live for the first time at the memorial, and shed tears during his performance. In addition to Sheeran, Kylie Minogue also joined the stage for a performance.

Sheeran's Visiting Hours will be a part of the upcoming album = (equals), along with his current hit single Bad Habits. Sheeran's new album will drop on 29th October, 2021, and will be "nothing short of a coming-of-age effort, one that reflects the life experiences of a fully-grown man," according to his statement.

Ed Sheeran's new album '=' (equals) - tracklist

As mentioned above, Sheeran's new album = (equals) will also include his two already released singles, Bad Habits and Visiting Hours. Aside from his new album, Sheeran is also set to appear on two tracks for Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of her album Red, in both a new version of his and Swift's duet Everything Has Changed and an unreleased song, Run.

Check out the tracklist for Ed Sheeran's album = (equals), below -

1." Tides"

2. "Shivers"

3. "First Times"

4. "Bad Habits"

5. "Overpass Graffiti"

6. "The Joker And The Queen"

7. "Leave Your Life"

8. "Collide"

9. "2step"

10. "Stop The Rain"

11. "Love In Slow Motion"

12. "Visiting Hours"

13. "Sandman"

14. "Be Right Now"

IMAGE - AP