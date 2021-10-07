Ed Sheeran, Elton John Join Hands For Christmas Song; Reveal They Spoke 'almost Every Day'

Ahead of Christmas, there is something special in store for music lovers across the globe. The festive season is set to witness a collaboration between two popular artists. The collaboration is between two from different generations, as one has been entertaining audiences for decades, the other has risen up the popularity ladder in recent years.

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are coming together for a special number this Christmas. The former confirmed the collaboration in an interview with NPO Radio. The Shape of You artist initially did not wish to share much about the song, before finally giving in and calling it 'great.'

Ed Sheeran & Elton John to collaborate on Christmas track

Ed Sheeran stated that he and Elton John spoke to each other 'almost every single day'. He added that one of their conversations was on Christmas, where the latter called the former and spoke about his song Step into Christmas.

He told Sheeran that the Step into Christmas song, which had released in 1973, was no 6 on the charts, something that he found surprising since he was 74. He said it was 'great' and then he wished to do another Christmas song. He then asked Sheeran if he would join him for a Christmas song.

Sheeran was initialy hesitant about taking up the offer, but then said he was not sure if there would be a 'tomorrow' and that 'everything could change' overnight. He then stated that he might not 'be there tomorrow', so there was no reason for him to not 'grab the opportunity.'

Both Ed Sheeran and Elton John are gearing up for their new albums at the moment. Ed Sheeran is readying his fourth full-length album '=' (Pronounced as equals). The new venture will be launched on October 29. Amongst a number of new projects, the singer was announced as 'Mega Mentor' for season 21 of The Voice.

Elton John's 'The Lockdown Sessions' album, that is to be released on October 22, is said to have many star-studded collaborations. Among those to collaborate are Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)

