Ed Sheeran Pens Down Emotional Tribute To Jamal Edwards: 'I Would Not Be Here Without Him'

British music entrepreneur and Youtube star Jamal Edwards passed away on February 20 at the age of 31. His mother, Brenda Edwards, said that her son died after a sudden illness. Edwards had created the platform SBTV – an online media platform to discover emerging artists and launched the careers of several artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Rita Ora and Stormzy. Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram and paid a tribute to the late music entrepreneur.

Ed Sheeran remembers Jamal Edwards

Jamal Edwards and Ed Sheeran shared a close bond and the two were often seen posting about each other on their respective social media handles. Edwards had also helped Sheeran to launch his career when the singer shared a video through SBTV. The Perfect singer took to Instagram and posted an emotional tribute to the late music entrepreneur and Youtube star. Ed wrote, "I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say. Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return."

He continued and added, "A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on."

Jamal Edwards mother, Brenda Edwards, shared a statement via her Twitter handle and confirmed his death. Her statement read-

"It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha, and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world. As we come to terms with his passing, we asked for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss."

Edwards was an ambassador for Prince Charles, Prince's Trust, a youth charity that helps young people set up their own businesses. In 2021, Edwards set up Jamal Edwards Delve, a project aimed at refurbishing and reopening youth centres.

