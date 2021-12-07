Ed Sheeran Recalls How He 'almost Killed' Elton John On 'Merry Christmas' Sets

English singers Ed Sheeran and Elton John treated their fans with a collaboration this holiday season as they dropped their special track titled Merry Christmas on December 3. The track is part of the former's album titled '=' and the legendary singer's new edition of John's The Lockdown Sessions.

The peppy Christmas-themed track was thoroughly enjoyed by fans. However, the Shivers singer recently recalled a frightening incident that took place on the sets of the track's music video.

Ed Sheeran recalls 'almost killing' Elton John

Ed Sheeran recently talked to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about his newly released track with the 74-year-old singer and recalled avoiding a serious injury on the sets of the Merry Christmas music video. In the music video, the 30-year-old actor was dressed as Santa Claus and grooving to the beats of his track. During the interview, he said, ''We just shot a Christmas music video. I almost killed him with a bell.''

''On the video, there's footage of...I'm dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it. I showed him the footage of it today because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would've cracked him in the head," Sheeran added.

The British pop singer admitted being horrified by the accident. ''Oh my God, the horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the singer believed that they have successfully parodied every great British music video with their latest track music video by saying, ''But, man, the music video is wild. We've parodied all the great British music videos that came at Christmas.''

More on Ed Sheeran and Elton John's 'Merry Christmas'

As revealed by the young singer via an Instagram post, the profits from the music video will be given to a noble cause. Sharing a sneak peek of the video, he wrote, "Our song 'Merry Christmas' is out now everywhere. Go stream it and check out the video too, we had so much fun filming it! All profits from this year’s Christmas period will go to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation (www.essmf.com) and the Elton John AIDS Foundation. (sic)"

