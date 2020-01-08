On Elvis Presley's Birth Anniversary, Here Are Some Of His Albums To Listen To

American actor and singer Elvis Presley, born on January 8 is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. He was often referred to as the King of Rock and Roll or simply as The King.

He is popularly known for his TV shows and films like Jailhouse Rock, Viva Las Vegas and more. Remembering him on his birthday, here are some of the best albums of the star to listen to.

Best of Elvis Presley's soundtrack albums to own

The Sun Collection

In Elvis's teenage days when he drove a truck for a living, he paid Sun records a little sum of money to cut his first demo. Managing to impress the founder, he then went on to release a series of singles for the label. The 16 recordings from this period were all upbeat covers of country standards.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Elvis Presley Avatar Leaves Celebs & Internet Shocked

His Hand in Mine

This was Presley’s third album of the year 1960. It was also the first of the three gospel albums that The King went on to complete in his career. Drawing heavily on the songs and influences of his youth, his voice has never sounded sweeter than in this album.

Elvis is Back

In 1958, Presley was drafted by the US Army and sent to Germany. To cope with this void, RCA issued a compilation of three albums during this period and a series of hit singles. Finally making a comeback in 1960, these albums mark a creative leap in his early career.

ALSO READ | Shammi Kapoor 87th Birth Anniversary: 8 Lesser-Known Facts About 'Indian Elvis Presley'

Elvis

Released in 1956, this was the first full Presley album. The album managed to cover a lot of ground putting straight-ahead rock numbers. The only jarring moment in this one is the sickly country ballad Old Shep.

From Elvis in Memphis

In order to monopolise his regained status, Elvis went on to record just a month after his NBC special aired. Artistically, this album is ranked as one of his all-time greats. The sessions also spawned the hits Suspicious Minds, In the Ghetto, and Don't Cry Daddy.

ALSO READ | Elvis Presley Animated Spy Series In Works At Netflix

ALSO READ | Elvis Presley Biopic Casts Olivia DeJonge As Priscilla Presley

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.