ENHYPEN Drops In An Electrifying 'invitation' Of Its Upcoming Album 'Border: Carnival'

ENHYPEN has been gearing up for the release of its first comeback album Border: Carnival after the release of its debut album, Border: Day One in 2020. The South Korean band recently unveiled a captivating introduction video clip for its upcoming album through which the members gave an invitation to all their fans. Take a look at the introduction video of ENHYPEN’s album, Border: Carnival.

ENHYPEN's album Border: Carnival releases on April 26

ENHYPEN unveiled the invitation video to its new album Border: Carnival in which the members gave a sneak peek of the thrill their fans will soon get to experience on the release of their album. While the album is slated to release on April 26, 2021, the boy band invited its fans to get a glimpse of its upcoming album. The video begins with an animated envelope and as it opens, a person can be seen walking down the road. The video also gave glimpses of a castle along with some leaves and bats moving around. The song Yeah, feel like I'm in a Paradise then begins to play with some glimpses of a vibrant pink moon. Further in the video, one of the singers, Jake, can be heard singing the song with lyrics, "Purchasing pleasures in selling hours of dross. Here in the land of rebel powers gloriously decorated. An invitation called to us from the carnival of the dazzling night. So we beat on the door of this flipped world brought here by fate. Whether the harvest feast of light or a festival of blood time harmonizes laughs and screams. Death once dead, there’s no dying then. So we gladly swallow time like it’s our last breath, Yeah, feel like I'm in a Paradise… A dizzying flicker, a light that blinds and deceives. And from the great beyond that voice rings out again. Here, come inside the castle, take everything."

ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN’s members include 7 prominent artists namely Jake, Sunghoon, Heeseung, Jay, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. The band made its debut with the album, Border: Day One released in November through Belift Lab, Genie Music and Stone Music Entertainment. The tracks of the album included six tracks namely Intro: Walk the Line, Given-Taken, Let Me In (20 CUBE), 10 Months, Flicker, Outro: Cross the Line.

Image Source- ENHYPEN's Instagram