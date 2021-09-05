Enrique Iglesias Says His Next Album 'Final' Could Be His Last, Fans Call It Heartbreaking

Singer Enrique Iglesias announced the release of his 11th studio album titled Final in a recent Instagram Live. The singer's last studio album Sex and Love released back in 2014 and was a chart-topper. As Enrique Iglesias announced the arrival of his latest album, the singer said that it could be his last album.

Enrique Iglesias says 'Final' will be his last abum

The 46-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter revealed the news to Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra during an Instagram live session while promoting their upcoming tour set to kick off later this month. The Bailamos singer said that his decision came after years of thinking and not just a month. Enrique said, "It might be my final album. It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years. There's going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they're final. I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015."

The Hero singer reassured his fans that he would never stop making music and said, "I'm never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I'm going to do it in a different way -- meaning they don't necessarily have to be packaged as an album -- so this project to me is important." Final is set to release on September 17.

Here is how fans reacted to Enrique's last album

More about Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias started his recording career in the mid-nineties on Mexican indie label Fonovisa Records and became the best selling Spanish language act of the decade. By the early 2000s, he made a successful crossover into the mainstream English language market. The Tired of Being Sorry singer is one of the best-selling Latin music artists with estimated sales of over 70 million records worldwide. Iglesias has had five Billboard Hot 100 top-five singles, including two number-ones. As of October 2020, Iglesias holds the number-one position on the Greatest of All-Latin Artists charts. Enrique Iglesias' songs like Escape, Don't Turn Off the Lights, Hero, Bailando, Finally Found You, Heartbeat are some of his biggest commercial successes.

