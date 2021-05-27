EXO Drops New Teasers For 'Don't Fight The Feeling'; Lay Zhang Makes Comeback

South Korean K-Pop boy group EXO is all set to make a much-awaited comeback on June 7, 2021. The group will return as a seven-member group since the rest of the members are away on military enlistment. On May 26, 2021, EXO revealed a video teaser along with a few new member photos for their comeback album Don't Fight the Feeling. The teaser also confirmed the participation of Lay Zhang, who has been on a hiatus from the group since 2016.

EXO releases Don't Fight the Feeling teaser

EXO release the new teaser images for Don't Fight the Feeling. The images show the members partially shaded as if under an eclipse. Zhang's photos were also released in the new set, thus confirming Lay's participation in the album. EXO's Lay Zhang is a Chinese member of the group. Since his hiatus from the group in 2016, he only appeared once in the group's album Don't Mess Up My Tempo. He did a blink-and-you miss appearance in the music video, and the fans were left wanting for more. Lay's participation in the album has got the fans excited to see the member back once again. Although he won't be present for the promotional activities, EXO's Lay Zhang will be definitely seen in the album.

EXO also released a video teaser for the album. The first set of the teasers was called "Episode 01. Emergency Landing" whereas this second set of the teasers is called "Episode 02. One Giant Leap". The video teaser features the six members Baekhyun, DO, Chanyeol, Sehun, Xiumin and Kai sitting on a futuristic voyage on a carrier. There is only the sound of a radar's beep and with each beep, two of the members look back at the camera. The teaser also features the album's logo at the end. It has over 1.8 million views on Twitter.

EXO's special album Don't Fight the Feeling

EXO's comeback as a group comes after a long wait of over a year and a half. The group made their last comeback in 2019 with Don't Mess Up My Tempo followed by its repackage album Love Shot. Since then, each member began departing for their mandatory military enlistment and the remaining members engaged in solo or sub-unit activities. Currently, EXO's Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Suho and Chen are away on military enlistment. Chanyeol and Baekhyun prepared the album before departing on military enlistment in May 2021, hence they will be seen in the album, but not during the promotional activities.

(Image: EXO's Twitter)

