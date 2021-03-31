EXO’s Baekhyun Says 'Bambi Is His Final Gift To Fans Before Beginning Military Service'

South Korean actor and singer Baekhyun, a member of EXO band, recently released his solo debut album, Bambi, before starting his military duty later this year. During a recent online press conference, Baekhyun spoke about his latest album and his entire journey in the band. He stated that Bambi is his final gift to fans before beginning military service later this year. The singer went on to say that he has been loved by EXO fans for the last ten years and that he has been happy throughout his 20s. However, before taking a break, he wanted to express his love and affection for them, so he put a lot of sweat and effort into this project.

Talking about the album, the singer said that Bambi will carry six R&B love songs, including the namesake lead track, Love Scene and Cry For Love. It is also his third solo project, following Delight and City Lights. He has focused on highlighting his vocals for the new album, and he hopes that it demonstrates his vocal improvement. He went on to say that the title track, Bambi, is a mature love story that depicts his maturation from a boy to a young man. The melody and rhythm of the title song fit perfectly with his voice and wide vocal range, as did the guitar lyric tune, he revealed.

During the Instagram live broadcast, he recently discussed the reasons for his military enlistment as well as the future of his Bambi album. EXO’s Baekhyun revealed that he will be leaving his Korean boy band to join the military. The Candy crooner will join the military in April, shortly after Baekhyun's solo debut album, Bambi, is released on March 30. Baekhyun briefly mentioned his time before military enlistment on his Instagram stories, saying, "I wanted to tell you about it." I debated whether I should tell you at the beginning of March or wait until later. The end of March is the last day I can postpone my military enlistment. That is why nothing is planned for April."

Baekhyun also stated that even if he is not present, his group has already filmed a large amount of content that will be released on YouTube and other platforms. He also stated that people might be "disappointed" because he made an unexpected announcement. Baekhyun was open about his feelings, saying that he is sharing the update with his fans with a heavy heart but that he will return soon after completing his military service. Meanwhile, in an Instagram live, the Get You Alone singer stated, "I am preparing everything from my solo album, SuperM album, and group album".

Image source: Baekhyun Instagram