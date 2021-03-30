EXO's Chen Once Caused A Major Stir When He Made A Racist Remark On Air

EXO's Chen was once caught up in a huge controversy after he appeared on a show and made some racist comments. The singer is well respected for his amazing talent and has a huge fan base, due to which a number of fans had tuned into the show to watch him on air. It was during this time Chen made a racist comment on a popular character, which caused a major stir and fans on social media were quick to call him out.

EXO's Chen had once caused a major stir when he made a racist remark

EXO's Chen had appeared on the show V Live, along with one of his friends who was also seen in the video. As the video began, a makeup artist was seen applying lipstick, gradually going overboard with lining his lips. The singer and his friend seemed to be enjoying the process and were passing comments throughout the scene. Chen’s friend, who was on phone, looked surprised as he watched the make-up being applied to his friend's face. It was during this time Chen had made a racist remark and had said the words “Kunta Kinte”. The singer was quoted saying that he felt as if he looked like Kunta Kinte, a lead character from the series Roots.

The series Roots dealt with slavery and revolved around the plot of a slave who was taken away from his home country and forced to work. The series aired in 1977 and was a hit and Kunta Kinte became a popular name as a symbol for Black empowerment. Thus, when EXO's Chen had made the remark, he had referred to his lips being the same as the main character's, which was taken as an offensive comment by several individuals who watched him on air. This had led to a major outrage with fans calling him out on Twitter for his racist remark. During the whole row of his racist remarks, Korea Boo had reported that Chen had mentioned in a deleted tweet that he named Michol and not Kunta Kinte in his video. However, fans were upset with the singer as Michol too was a racist character appearing in the cartoon Dooly The Little Dinosaur. The character had been called out for blackface and several channels faced backlash for airing the character at the time.