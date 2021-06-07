Last Updated:

EXO's 'Don't Fight The Feeling' Music Video Receives Immense Love; Fans React

EXO's Don't Fight The Feeling MV has already gathered more than 4 million views. Here's how fans reacted to the K pop group's comeback video.

Written By
Jewelyn Fernandes
exo

Image: Still from Don't Fight The Feeling


Kpop group EXO's new music video Don't Fight The Feeling has been one of the most highly awaited songs among fans. The MV dropped on June 7, 2021, has already received more than 4 million views on YouTube. The innovative video shows EXO members showing off their dance skills on a giant aircraft. 

EXO's new music video shows the group singing about stopping the urge to fighting feelings. The new MV also has a special rap from group members Sehun and Chanyeol. Even though Lay Zhang has currently taken a step back from the Kpop group, he was seen in the video. The new music video received an exciting response from fans.

EXO's new music video 'Don't Fight The Feeling' released

EXO's comeback music video received loads of compliments from the group's fans. They were glad to see their favourite group members reuniting to make music. They invited more people to stream the music video and made the hashtag "Don't Fight The Feeling"  trend on Twitter. EXO's fans were excited to see group members Chanyeol and Lay Zhung in the video. They said that they enjoyed the new music video and the song's melody. 

For the unversed, EXO's new music video comes after a long hiatus of one year. They collaborated on their album EXO PLANET #5 – EXplOration, which was released on April 21, 2020. EXO members Chanyeol and Baekhyun had been inactive in the group due to military service. Group Lay Zhang had taken a hiatus from the group in 2016. Other inactive group members include Suho and Chen. The group had three other members who stepped down from the group including Luhan, Kris and Tao. This leaves five members of the group as active, Xiumin, D.O., Lay, Kai and Sehun. 

Lay Zhang announced that he would be back in the group in late May when the new song's teaser video was released. He was last seen in EXO's Don't Mess Up My Tempo. Although the singer is expected to be a part of the entire comeback album he will not be participating in the promotional events. 

First Published:
