EXO's Military Enlistment Dates: Check Out Who's Enlisting & Discharging In 2021

As military service is mandatory in South Korea, the latest Kpop star to enroll for it was EXO's member Baekhyun. Interestingly, Baekhyun is the sixth EXO member to enlist in the military. On a related note, here are the details of EXO's enlistment dates, which also include members' discharge dates.

EXO's military enlistment dates

On May 6, Baekhyun started serving in the Korean military, which was also the singer’s 29th birthday. In their official fan community, the Kpop band posted photos of Baekhyun to mark his enlistment. In the image, member Sehun was seen performing the group’s send-off tradition. A day before joining the service, Baekhyun also shared a photo of himself on his verified social media handle and wrote, "D-1. I’ll go and return safely", in his caption. Meanwhile, fellow SM Entertainment artists Taeyeong and Yesung wished him a happy birthday and safe returns in the comments box

Apart from Baekyun, Chanyeol, Suho, and Chen enlisted to serve their term in March 2021, May 2020, and October 2020, respectively. Chanyeol's tenure will end in September 2022 while Suho and Chen will be discharged in February and April of 2022. Meanwhile, D.O. was discharged from mandatory military service on January 25, 2021, after enlisting on July 1, 2019. Another member of the group, who has completed their service, is Xiumin. Sehun, 27, and Kai, 27, are yet to join the mandatory service.

More about EXO's Baekhyun

Prior to the enlistment, the artist dropped his third mini-album, titled Bambi, on March 30. Meanwhile, the nine-boy band also surprised its fans in April 2021 with a comeback announcement. The group had revealed that members Chanyeol and Baekhyun took part in the album preparation before they enlisted for the military.

On May 26, EXO shared a video teaser along with a few new member photos for its comeback album Don't Fight the Feeling, which will be released on June 7, 2021. Interestingly, the teaser confirmed the participation of Lay Zhang. He is a Chinese member of the group, who has been on a hiatus from the group since 2016. The first set of teasers was titled Episode 01. Emergency Landing while the second set is called Episode 02. One Giant Leap.

