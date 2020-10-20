Fetty Wap's 'twin' Brother Twyshon Depew Shot Dead In Paterson, New Jersey

According to a press release from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, Hollywood rapper Fetty Wap’s brother, Twyshon Depew was shot and killed in New Jersey last week. Depew was shot in the chest at around 9 pm on Lawrence Street, Paterson, which is about 15 miles north of Newark. Twyshon Depew was 26 when he passed away.

No arrests made yet

As per the press release, Twyshon Depew was already taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, when the police officers arrived on the scene. The officer found evidence of a shooting and the prosecutor's office is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Passaic County Prosecutor Jason Statuto told CNN that no arrests have been made in the case yet, however, the investigation is still on. A report published in NBC New York claims that Depew’s aberrant murder was one of more than half a dozen shootings, which happened in the city last week.

Fetty Wap mourns Twyshon's demise

Mourning his brother’s demise, rapper Fetty Wap took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with Twyshon Depew. The picture features Fetty Wap and Twyshon posing together, as they carry the two children in their arms. In his caption, Fetty apologised for failing Twyshon. More so, he also wished that he could 'get him out' before uploading this post. Take a look at Fetty Wap’s post for Twyshon Depew.

Fans mourn Twyshon's demise:

#FettyWap is mourning the loss of close friend Twyshon Depew, who he often referred to as his younger “twin” brother. Sending our prayers to Fetty and Depew's loved ones during this difficult time. Click the link in our bio for the full story.

(@gettyimages) @fettywap pic.twitter.com/UTKlyvxfvO — HOT 98.3 (@Hot983) October 19, 2020

Fetty Wap's Brother, Twyshon Depew, Shot And Killed In Paterson, New Jersey https://t.co/gF0v2c1FM3 — MUTHAKNOWS (@RealMuthaknows) October 19, 2020

Fetty Wap is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter and he shot to prominence post the debut of his much-acclaimed single Trap Queen. The song reportedly reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015. Wap is best-known for his much-loved songs, 679 and My Way, which grabbed the top position in the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

(Image credits: Hülya Akin Twitter)

