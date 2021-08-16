Foo Fighters Band Mandates COVID-19 Vaccination For Fans Ahead Of Alaska Music Concert

The Foo Fighters have asked the fans attending their Alaska music concert to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result within 48 hours of their concert, Ticketmaster announced. The Grammy award-winning band is slated to have three performances in Alaska for their ongoing tour: two in Anchorage on August 17 and 19 at the Dena’ina Center and one in Fairbanks on August 21 at the Carlson Center. The statement also mentioned that wearing masks would be encouraged, however it is not mandatory. The Foo Fighters played at the Madison Square Garden on June 20, marking their first full capacity concert since the onset of the pandemic for which vaccine requirements were mandatory for the attendees amid the rising concerns of the Delta variant.

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for Foo Fighters concert

The statement released also mentioned that fans with various medical problems or below the age of 12 are required to present a negative COVID-19 report in absence of vaccination. The full statement, along with the declaration of adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, read, "The Event Organizer is requiring fans agree to the terms below prior to ticket purchases & event entry. Please note these confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you. By purchasing tickets for this event, I confirm that at the time of the event I will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event, OR have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot), and will provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the venue".

"Children under 12 years of age or fans with a valid medical reason preventing vaccination will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative results prior to entering the venue. Mask wearing will be encouraged".

Bands mandate safety protocols amid rising Delta variant cases

The American rock band had to also reportedly postpone a show scheduled for July 17 at Los Angeles’ the Forum after someone from the band's organisation tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes two days after Live Nation announced that anyone attending an event within one of their venues or festivals (including the artists and crew) is mandated to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test starting October 4, 2021.

Even popular Adam Levine helmed Maroon 5, recently announced that that they would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend their shows, beginning next week. Other bands and artists requiring similar mandates include: Dead & Co., featuring John Mayer, The Killers, Jason Isbell led 400 Unit among others.

(Source- Ticketmaster)

(IMAGE- ANI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.