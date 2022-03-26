Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Passes Away; Band Confirms His Untimely Death

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of multi-Grammy award-winning American rock band Foo Fighters, recently breathed his last. The untimely death of the drummer was confirmed by his bandmates, who released a statement via social media. Hawkins' death came as a shock to the entire music industry. He was 50.

Taking to their official social media handles, Foo Fighters recently confirmed the death of their bandmate Taylor Hawkins. The band released an official statement in which they remembered their beloved Hawkins for his musical spirit and infectious laughter. The band further asked their fans to respect the privacy of Hawkins' family.

The statement read, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

How did Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins die?

The statement released by the American rock band did not confirm the cause of the death of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins. As per Variety, Hawkins passed away on Friday night, March 25, at the time when the band was preparing to perform in Bogota, Colombia.

Taylor Hawkins was a part of Foo Fighters since 1997 and has contributed to most of its albums. The American rock band debuted in 1995 and its first album was initially recorded entirely solo by Dave Grohl. The singer-guitarist further enlisted a full band for their second album The Colour And The Shape, but drummer William Goldsmith left the group during the sessions. Taylor Hawkins stepped in to volunteer himself in March 1997 and since then was one of the most visible members of the group. Hawkins participated in all albums of the band, including the recent one Medicine At Midnight which was also nominated for Grammy Awards. He was a part of hundreds of concerts led by Grohl and also various side projects such as the Bee Gees parody and the group's recent horror film Studio 666. He was also a part of the band's heavy metal EP called Dream Widow, which was released on Thursday. Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and three children.

Image: AP