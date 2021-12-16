Former 2NE1 Member CL Recalls Finding Out About Her Group Disbanding Through Media

Dubbed as one of the most successful girl groups of all time in K-pop, YG Entertainment's 2NE1 made big waves in the entertainment industry in South Korea through their unconventional music. Consisting of fourth members namely Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy, the band was known for their experimentation in music, breaking stereotypes through their fashion, stage presence, music videos and more. After their debut in 2009, their run was cut unexpectedly short after sudden disbandment was announced in 2016.

The news came as a shock to millions of fans as several questions were posed relating to the sudden announcement. While the fans expectedly did not see the news coming, it was recently revealed by one of the members that it had come as a shock to her as well.

CL talks about sudden disbandment

In an interview with AP Entertainment, the 2NE1 rapper opened up about learning about her band's disbandment via media reports during a Thanksgiving dinner. The 30-year-old singer admitted to learning about 2NE1 disbanding and recalled the 'heartbreaking' moment while enjoying her thanksgiving dinner. She said, ''I was at a Thanksgiving dinner, and my phone blew up. But yeah, those situations… That was very heartbreaking for me.”

HEARTBREAKING: Former 2NEI member CL (@chaelinCL), who is working hard on her solo career, looks back on the disbandment of the group. pic.twitter.com/1i8yb5NsQ7 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 15, 2021

However, the singer chose to remain optimistic about the unprecedented circumstances and gained control over her art. She admitted enjoying more creative freedom and the ability to make decisions for herself. She said, ''But like I said, now I have a lot of freedom and control over at least what I choose to do. So it’s a very exciting chapter for me.”

More on CL

After disbanding in the year 2016, the four members of the band have reportedly stayed close to each other and often opened up about the possibility of getting back together. In the year 2017, the group released their last single as a group titled Goodbye which served as a farewell song to their fans who are called Blackjacks.

Meanwhile, CL enjoyed a flourishing career as a solo artist after making her debut in 2013 with the hit single The Baddest Female. The singer went on to release several top-charting tracks which made her the first female Korean solo artist to place onto the Billboard Hot 100.

Image: Instagram/@2ne1official/chaelincl