'Fortnite Rift' Concert To Start Next Week, Teases 'record-breaking Superstar’ Lineup

The long-awaited Fortnite concert is happening next month but the official headliner celebrity still remains a mystery. Recently, the game developer Epic took to Twitter and announced an official name and date of the new in-game event which will now be called Fortnite Rift Tour and will be held from August 6th to August 8th. The tour will be a series of events across different time zones and is being described as “a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide.” Epic had previously announced an alien theme event with an in-game countdown and one game involving visiting a “party UFO", where players can unlock concert-related freebies.

Now the only question that remains is who will be headlining the event this year to join the likes of Travis Scott and Marshmello whose Fortnite performances have been some of the most popular in-game events to date.

Celebrity in Fortnite rift concert's upcoming event

With Fortnite witnessing some of the best performances over the years with music legends onboard, sources have suggested that this year would be no less. If rumours are to be believed, the developer was set to have Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga perform last year. Since then, many have speculated that one or both of the pop stars might still get their own in-game concerts.

However, with the recent release by Epic, teasers point more towards the former fitting the bill with the aesthetics of the theme this year. Their poster on the lineup of events mentioned that "Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide" in the upcoming event. Moreover, the launch date of the event, August 6, is celebrated by fans as Ariana Grande Day. Epic has confirmed that more updates are on the way as their statement read “we’ll be sharing more big news on the Rift Tour” on August 2nd.".

Release date, timings of the mega event

The Rift Tour will begin on August 6 at 6 p.m. ET in the Americas for its first engagement. Next, the event will go happen globally on August 7 at 2 p.m. ET. For the players in Asia and Oceania, the event will be live on August 8 at 12 a.m. ET, while players in EU and ME can attend on August 8 at 10 a.m. ET. The event will end with an encore for the Americas on August 8 at 6 p.m. ET.

