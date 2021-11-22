From AMAs To Grammys; Here's A Look At All The Music Awards BTS Won In 2021

Touted as one of the best K-pop groups in the world, BTS has become a global phenomenon ever since the group released its first English single Dynamite last year. The South Korean boy band has made sure to spread their music beyond their country, and many renowned music stars have shared the frame with them. The popularity of K-pop idols has been rising ever since.
The Bangtan boys have also bagged many awards and honours for their music which has been breaking records ever since their release. BTS recently won the Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards (AMA) 2021. From bagging Billboard Awards to Grammys, the boys have won them all. Check out the list of accolades bagged by BTS this year.
List of music awards BTS won in 2021
American Music Awards
- Artist of the Year
- Favourite Pop Duo or Group
- Favourite Pop Song: Butter
Billboard Music Awards
- Top Selling Song: Dynamite
- Top Social Artist
- Top Song Sales Artist
Bravo Otto
BreakTudo Awards
- International Hit: Butter
The Fact Music Awards
- Artist of the Year
- Daesang Award
- Fan N Star Most Voted Artist
- Listener's Choice Award
- U+Idol Live Popularity Award
Gaffa-Prisen
- Best International Album
- Best International Band
Gaon Chart Music Awards
- Song of the Year – November- Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) (BTS Remix)
Golden Disc Awards
- Album of the Year (Daesang)- Map of the Soul: 7
- Best Album (Bonsang)- Map of the Soul: 7
- Best Digital Song (Bonsang)- Dynamite
- Most Popular Artist Award
Grammy Awards
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance- Dynamite
iHeartRadio Music Awards
- Best Music Video- Dynamite
- Favourite Music Video Choreography- Dynamite
Japan Gold Disc Awards
- Album of the Year (Asia)- Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey
- Best 3 Albums (Asia)- Map of the Soul: 7
- Best Artist (Asia)
- Best 5 Songs by Streaming- Dynamite
- Music Video of the Year (Asia)- BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself
- Song of the Year by Download (Asia)- Dynamite
- Song of the Year by Streaming (Asia)- Dynamite
MTV Europe Music Awards
- Best Group
- Best K-pop
- Best Pop
- Biggest Fans
MTV Millennial Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
- Best Music Documentary- Break the Silence: The Movie
Image: AP
