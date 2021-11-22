Last Updated:

From AMAs To Grammys; Here's A Look At All The Music Awards BTS Won In 2021

From bagging Billboard Awards to Grammys, the boys have won them all. Check out the list of accolades bagged by BTS this year.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
BTS

Image: AP


Touted as one of the best K-pop groups in the world, BTS has become a global phenomenon ever since the group released its first English single Dynamite last year. The South Korean boy band has made sure to spread their music beyond their country, and many renowned music stars have shared the frame with them. The popularity of K-pop idols has been rising ever since. 

The Bangtan boys have also bagged many awards and honours for their music which has been breaking records ever since their release. BTS recently won the Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards (AMA) 2021. From bagging Billboard Awards to Grammys, the boys have won them all. Check out the list of accolades bagged by BTS this year.

List of music awards BTS won in 2021

American Music Awards 

  • Artist of the Year
  • Favourite Pop Duo or Group
  • Favourite Pop Song: Butter

Billboard Music Awards

  • Top Selling Song: Dynamite
  • Top Social Artist
  • Top Song Sales Artist

Bravo Otto

  • Best K-Pop

BreakTudo Awards

  • International Hit: Butter

The Fact Music Awards

  • Artist of the Year
  • Daesang Award
  • Fan N Star Most Voted Artist
  • Listener's Choice Award
  • U+Idol Live Popularity Award

Gaffa-Prisen

  • Best International Album
  • Best International Band

Gaon Chart Music Awards

  • Song of the Year – November- Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) (BTS Remix)

Golden Disc Awards

  • Album of the Year (Daesang)- Map of the Soul: 7
  • Best Album (Bonsang)- Map of the Soul: 7
  • Best Digital Song (Bonsang)- Dynamite
  • Most Popular Artist Award

Grammy Awards

  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance- Dynamite

iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • Best Music Video- Dynamite
  • Favourite Music Video Choreography- Dynamite

Japan Gold Disc Awards

  • Album of the Year (Asia)- Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey
  • Best 3 Albums (Asia)- Map of the Soul: 7
  • Best Artist (Asia) 
  • Best 5 Songs by Streaming- Dynamite
  • Music Video of the Year (Asia)- BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself
  • Song of the Year by Download (Asia)- Dynamite
  • Song of the Year by Streaming (Asia)- Dynamite

MTV Europe Music Awards

  • Best Group
  • Best K-pop
  • Best Pop
  • Biggest Fans

MTV Millennial Awards

  • K-Pop Dominion

MTV Movie & TV Awards

  • Best Music Documentary- Break the Silence: The Movie

Image: AP

READ | Lizzo poses for photos with 'besties' BTS at Harry Styles' LA concert; See
READ | Cardi B reveals daughter Kulture a BTS fan, hints possible collaboration with boy band
READ | American Music Awards 2021: BTS and Coldplay team up to rock the night with 'My Universe'
READ | American Music Awards 2021 Winners: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion win 3 nods each
READ | American Music Awards 2021: See the best red carpet looks from BTS, Cardi B and others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, AMA, Grammys
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com