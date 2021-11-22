From AMAs To Grammys; Here's A Look At All The Music Awards BTS Won In 2021

Touted as one of the best K-pop groups in the world, BTS has become a global phenomenon ever since the group released its first English single Dynamite last year. The South Korean boy band has made sure to spread their music beyond their country, and many renowned music stars have shared the frame with them. The popularity of K-pop idols has been rising ever since.

The Bangtan boys have also bagged many awards and honours for their music which has been breaking records ever since their release. BTS recently won the Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards (AMA) 2021. From bagging Billboard Awards to Grammys, the boys have won them all. Check out the list of accolades bagged by BTS this year.

List of music awards BTS won in 2021

American Music Awards

Artist of the Year

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

Favourite Pop Song: Butter

Billboard Music Awards

Top Selling Song: Dynamite

Top Social Artist

Top Song Sales Artist

Bravo Otto

Best K-Pop

BreakTudo Awards

International Hit: Butter

The Fact Music Awards

Artist of the Year

Daesang Award

Fan N Star Most Voted Artist

Listener's Choice Award

U+Idol Live Popularity Award

Gaffa-Prisen

Best International Album

Best International Band

Gaon Chart Music Awards

Song of the Year – November- Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) (BTS Remix)

Golden Disc Awards

Album of the Year (Daesang)- Map of the Soul: 7

Best Album (Bonsang)- Map of the Soul: 7

Best Digital Song (Bonsang)- Dynamite

Most Popular Artist Award

Grammy Awards

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance- Dynamite

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Best Music Video- Dynamite

Favourite Music Video Choreography- Dynamite

Japan Gold Disc Awards

Album of the Year (Asia)- Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey

Best 3 Albums (Asia)- Map of the Soul: 7

Best Artist (Asia)

Best 5 Songs by Streaming- Dynamite

Music Video of the Year (Asia)- BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself

Song of the Year by Download (Asia)- Dynamite

Song of the Year by Streaming (Asia)- Dynamite

MTV Europe Music Awards

Best Group

Best K-pop

Best Pop

Biggest Fans

MTV Millennial Awards

K-Pop Dominion

MTV Movie & TV Awards

Best Music Documentary- Break the Silence: The Movie

Image: AP