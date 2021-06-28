Gene Simmons From KISS Talks About Retiring Soon; Says They Don't Want To Ruin The Legacy

Gene Simmons is popularly known for being the bassist and co-lead singer for his rock band KISS. The singer recently opened up about retiring soon. He mentioned that he can finally do what he wanted to do after his retirement. He also spoke about not ruining the legacy of the band. Take a look at what Gene Simmons had to say about his retirement.

Gene Simmons from KISS spoke about getting retired soon

Gene Simmons has spoken out about why the audience should expect KISS to be wrapping up and completing its final chapter. On 6 ABC Action News, Simmons discussed KISS Tour 2021 and why he wants to ensure the band finishes on top. He mentioned that he was a huge Muhammad Ali fan. He stayed in the ring for far too long. Gene said that if one is going surfing, they should ride the tsunami, a hundred-foot wave and shouldn't back out when there's a small wave. He mentioned that everyone should finish on a high note.

He went on to describe his personal medical conditions and how fortunate he is to have been able to perform on stage for as long as he has. He added that he is 71 years old but in terrific shape. His hand doesn't tremble while playing his guitar. In his entire life, he never tried drugs or even smoked cigarettes or did anything else like that. He and his teammates always played while being sober. Thus they are in fantastic shape and cannot wait to go out there and do what they like to do. However, he added, there is such a thing as leaving the stage while the going is good.

While talking about his retirement, he said that he doesn't want to be on stage for too long. He doesn't want to ruin the legacy. He can go to Las Vegas and play golf at the Rio hotel's KISS golf course. Or he can even go on the Kiss Cruises. He wants to take delight in what he does and doesn't put it off for too long.

He gave an example of picking fruits. They should be picked when they're ripe and not be left for too long or they will decay. However, he also mentioned that they will be visiting 110 more cities before retiring. He also said that KISS will be available in some more forms. They're coming up with a four-hour documentary and a cartoon soon. The KISS band includes Gene along with Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer currently.

Image: KISS' Instagram

