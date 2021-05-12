(G)I-DLE Fame Yuqi To Make Her Solo Debut; Drops Music Video Teaser For Track 'Giant'

(G)I-DLE is a popular girl group from South Korea. They are known for songs like Latata, Senorita, Hwaa to name a few. The group has also released English versions of their songs. The group consists of six members, but one member Soojin is on a hiatus. Vocalist and dancer of the group Yuqi is all set to make her solo debut in May 2021.

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi to make a solo debut soon

(G)-DLE's member Yuqi is the first member of the band to venture solo. She announced her solo debut on her Weibo account which was later confirmed by her company CUBE Entertainment via the group's Twitter account on May 5, 2021. On May 9, 2021, the tracklist of Yuqi's digital single A Page was released. It contains two tracks, namely, Giant and Bonnie and Clyde. Both the tracks are marked as title tracks in the listing.

On May 10, 2021, a short snippet of both songs from Yuqi's solo debut single album A Page was released. On May 11, 2021, Yuqi released the music video teaser of the single Giant. The 23-second teaser showed a 2D animation of brown and coffee coloured hues. A silhouette of a girl and some nature sceneries were also depicted. In the teaser, Yuqi is heard singing one line from the song, "I will rise up like a Giant". She has also participated in the songwriting and composition for Giant. Yuqi's solo debut A Page's release is set to May 13, 2021, at 18:00 KST which is 2:30 pm IST. Watch the teaser of Yuqi's latest song Giant below.

A look at Yuqi's work outside of (G)I-DLE

Song Yuqi, or as she is popularly known as Yuqi is a Chinese songwriter, singer and dancer. She is also one of the co-hosts of the Chinese variety show Keep Running which is an adaptation of the South Korean variety show Running Man. She is also the main host of the KakaoTalk show Learn Way. She debuted in 2018 with the South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE. She has also participated in songwriting for a bunch of (G)I-DLE's songs.

(Image: (G)I-DLE Yuqi's Instagram)

