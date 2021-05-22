Girls' Generation: Who Are The Members And What Are They Upto Now?

The South Korean girls’ band, called the Girls' Generation, has been very popular among the fans of K-Pop and the music genre, electropop. Debuting in August 2007 with their first song, Into The World, the Girls' Generation has not released any new albums as a group, since 2017. According to some reports, the girl group, known popularly as OT8, is soon going to make a comeback in May or June this year.

Who are the Girls' Generation Members?

The group Girls' Generation, also known as SNSD or Sonyeo Sidae (in Korean), is formed by the entertainment company, SM Entertainment. The group originally had nine members when they first debuted with their music in 2007. These nine members were Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, Seohyun, and Jessica. In September 2014, Jessica left the group due to constant conflicts between her schedule and that of the rest of the group.

The remaining eight members of Girls' Generation, went on to remain equally loved by their fans and came to be known as the OT8 or the ‘One True 8,’ a term famous among K-pop bands. However, in 2018, three more members, Seohyun, Sooyoung, and Tiffany, also left the group, to pursue acting and making solo music. After their departure, the remaining five members released their debut album Li’l Touch, as Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG.



Why is Girls' Generation called SNSD?

The Girls’ Generation band, in Korean, is called Sonyeo Sidae. This name, in Korean, translates to ‘Generation of Girls.’ Since in Korean the name Sonyeo Sidae is actually written as So-nyuh Shi-dae, the group gets its English abbreviated name, SNSD.

What is Girls’ Generation up to now?

As of now, the eight members of the group with Seohyun, Sooyoung, and Tiffany, are reported to reunite and make a release together, sometime in this month or the next. In January of this year, the band had also done an online live concert tour, titled SMTOWN Live Culture Humanity.

Image Source: Girls' Generation Instagram Fanpage

