Global Citizen Live: Coldplay & BTS Share New Song 'My Universe' With A Performance; Watch

Fans around the world have been very excited ever since the famous K-pop boy band BTS collaborated with Coldplay. The collab named My Universe was dropped by the famous bands on Friday. However, Coldplay took My Universe to the next level as they performed the new song on Global Citizen Live.

Coldplay BTS performance at Global citizen Live

Coldplay-BTS new song My Universe took centre stage as the British band decided to surprise fans with a special performance. The band took the stage in New York to perform the song in front of the live audience. Making things special, the band performed while their collaborators, BTS, were shown behind them on the big screen.

The performance reached its peak when Coldplay’s lead singer stopped mid-song for the rap segment. Chris Martin said that he couldn’t perform the portion and turned back and watched the hologram of BTS along with the fans while the song played. The fans were fully behind the performance and even chanted the two bands’ names by the performance’s end. Meanwhile, a pre-recorded performance by BTS was also played in Paris for the grand charity event.

BTS performance at Global Citizen Live

BTS didn’t miss out on the Global Citizen Live event as the K-pop band kicked off the broadcast of the event with a special performance. The band joined in on the event as they performed from Seoul. The band their hit song Permission to Dance as they welcomed masked backup dancers to share the stage. This was the band’s big performance after they rocked the UN headquarters last week with a powerful speech.

Global Citizen Festival 2021

Global Citizen Festival is termed to be one of the biggest-ever international charity events initiated by an organization founded in 2008 named Global Citizen that aims to eradicate extreme poverty in the world by 2030. The music festival, dubbed “Global Citizen Live,” is part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the world, a year-long campaign to help end COVID-19 to help kickstart an equitable global recovery. While Priyanka Chopra and Denis Brogniart hosted the show, numerous artists performed at the event held in New York, Paris, Los Angeles, London, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Mumbai, and Sydney. Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Migos, ONEREPUBLIC and Amit Trivedi are a few of the 60 artists involved in the event.

